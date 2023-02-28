POTSDAM — Chris Ashlaw sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark Heuvelton’s early lead and the Bulldogs defeated the Potsdam Sandstoners 55-45 in a Section 10 overall boys basketball semifinal Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Heuvelton advanced to face Canton in the overall championship at 8 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam. Canton beat Massena 58-30 in the second semifinal game.
Ashlaw finished the first quarter with 10 of his 15 points as Heuvelton jumped to a 15-9 advantage and led 25-16 at halftime.
Nathan Mashaw powered the Bulldogs (21-3) with 18 points. Connor Phillips added nine points, scoring seven in the third quarter.
Ian VanWagner scored 16 points for Potsdam (11-12). Theo Hughes followed with 12 points.
Ayomi Odetoyinbo supplied 17 points as the Golden Bears raced to a 33-13 halftime lead en route to the overall semifinal victory at Maxcy Hall.
Ryan Jones contributed to the balanced scoring effort with 11 points, Luke Wentworth finished with 10 points and Elias Snyder added nine for Canton (16-6).
Colin Patterson scored 13 points for Massena (12-9).
