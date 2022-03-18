GLENS FALLS — On some days falling behind in the rebounding game in the first half could lead to a serious deficit.
But Friday, in the Class D semifinals of the NYSPHSAA boys basketball tournament, was not one of those days for Heuvelton.
The Bulldogs’ defense limited South Kortright to 15.4 percent shooting and forced 11 turnovers while committing only one to deliver a 68-47 victory over the Rams and advance to the state title game.
Heuvelton (24-3) will play Avoca-Prattsburgh (26-0) of Section 5 at 5:15 today at Cool Insuring Arena for the championship.
The Bulldogs, down 19-9 in rebounds in the first two quarters, still outscored the Rams 17-5 in the second quarter. They pulled away in the fourth, dominating their opponent 16-2 to finish the victory.
“After the first quarter we played our style of defense,” Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister said. “We got in some foul trouble and we went to a 1-3-1 zone for a while and were able to get some steals and some baskets off the steals, and then went right back to our man-to-man.
“We had so many guys step up again and our bench came through. Connor Phillips had some big rebounds in the second half and Jake Venette did a lot little things that he always does.”
Heuvelton limited South Kortright to 17-for-52 shooting, including 2-for-12 from 3-point range, while converting 19 of 20 shots and 8 of 21 from 3-point range.
Nate Mashaw did what he as done so often this season. He netted three 3-pointers in the first quarter when the two teams played to a 19-19 tie and went on to bury 6 of 10 attempts from behind the arc in a 27-point effort where he also passed out three assists.
“I shot terrible in warm-ups but I went in thinking that if I was open that I was going to put the shots up,” said Mashaw, the Northern Athletic Conference MVP. “I was surprised that I was as open as I was at the start of the game so just kept taking the shots.”
Mashaw continued a season-long collaboration with Tristan Lovely where their skill and physical play, as well as their passing, were perfect complements to each other.
Lovely used his cross-over dribble to gain access to the lane where he scored off an assortment of body-control floaters, runners and layups to score 19 points on 9-for-17 shooting with seven rebounds, five steals and six assists.
“We had a great game today and it is just awesome to be moving on. We are going to go back to the hotel, get some food and enjoy tonight,” Lovely said. “We have one more to go and we can win if we play like we did today.”
Sophomore guard Connor Quarino and center Logan Firment led the high-energy efforts of the Rams (21-2), who are from Section 4, south of Oneonta. Quarino scored 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists and Firment was major force on the boards with 16 rebounds to go along with six points. Troy Dianich tallied 14 points and Josh Anderson netted eight.
Quarino, who received the Rams State Tournament All-Star Award, and Dianich combined for eighth and six points in a third-quarter comeback.
Lovely and Mashaw combined to start to pull away from a 52-45 lead in the fourth quarter when Lovely came up with a steal on South Kortright’s first possession and found Mashaw breaking down court for a layup and a three-point play.
With 5:48 remaining in the game, Lucas Thornhill buried a 3-pointer for a 60-45 lead. Phillips followed with his second putback of the second half and the Bulldogs took complete control. Thornhill hit 2-of-5 shots from downtown and scored eight points and received Heuvelton’s State Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Mashaw said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on earth right now. We have a team that has worked so hard and played so well together since we were kids.”
Jed Crayford tallied six points to complement a signature defensive outing where he snatched four steals.
“Heuvelton is a very good team and we just did not have a good day,” South Kortright coach Aaron Kauffman said. “We didn’t run the floor like we usually do and we missed a lot of shots inside.”
Avoca-Prattsburgh beat Oppenheim-Ephratath-St. Johnsville, 58-42, in the other semifinal. Tucker Gerych scored 28 points and grabbed five steals, leading a fullcourt press. Sawyer Devoe tallied 13 points with eight rebounds. Owen Feagles delivered a 17-point, 10-rebound game for OES.
STATE BOYS BASKETBALL
At Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Class B Final
Today’s game
Heuvelton (24-3) vs. Avoca-Prattsburgh (26-0), 5:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.