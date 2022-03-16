Defense wins championships. Heuvelton bore witness to this well-honored and well-used sports truism.
It was defense, which Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister calls “old school man-to-man” that keyed a 56-43 victory over Section 3 champion Cincinnatus in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Liverpool High School, which advanced the Bulldogs to the Class D Final Four of the NYSPHAA boys basketball tournament for the first time.
“This is just amazing,” said junior guard Nate Mashaw, who broke out of a quiet offensive outing by hitting eight straight free throws and scoring 11 of his 17 points in the Bulldogs’ 22-point fourth quarter. Mashaw and forward Tristan Lovely, who scored 18 points, continued to be matchup problem for opposing defenses.
“This came from all the hard work we put in for a lot of years. Early morning workouts, summer workouts, Sunday practices and AAU Tournaments. It is so special, this is what we wanted so much,” added Mashaw, the Northern Athletic Conference West Division MVP.
But the junior guard was quick to assert that his team is determined to attain the ultimate dream of winning a state championship.
“We definitely aren’t done. We want the state title and we just need to stay focused all week in practice to get it done. We have to protect the ball and rebound well,” Mashaw said.
The eighth-ranked Bulldogs (22-4) will make their school’s first appearance in the state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls against third-ranked and 19-1 South Kortright of Section 4, which advanced in a 68-53 win over Chapel Field Christian. The other semifinal game pits Oppenheim-Ephartah-St, Johnsville of Section 2 (a 57-47 winner over Section 7’s Seton Catholic) against Section 5’s Prattsburgh (a 78-56 winner over Section 5’s Westfield). Friday’s winners play in the state title game at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
South Kortright (20-3) is making its first trip to the final four since winning the state title in 2009 and won its first section title since 2016. Second-seeded South Kortright won the section championship 68-67 in overtime over 9-seed Richfield Springs. Connor Quarino hit buzzer-beater 3-pointer to send game into OT.
Quarino, a sophomore, is the team’s top scorer and has scored 20, 30 and 24 points in the team’s last three playoff games. Junior Josh Anderson , senior Logan Firment, junior Adam Champlin and junior Troy Dianich round out starting group. Quarino and Anderson are the team’s top shooters, Firment is top rebounder and several players were on the South Kortright soccer team that also went to final four in the fall.
“Their big man is very good and their point guard is strong with either hand and can shoot off the dribble,” McAllister said.
“They have some length in their wing players who like to step into their shots after getting passes from the inside. We just have play another strong defensive game and deny their shooters good looks. And we have to deal with their fullcourt press.”
Mashaw leads Heuvelton in scoring with an 18.25 points per game average and is also one of the top rebounders and team leaders in steals. Lovely averages 11.25 points per game and leads the team in rebounding and assists.
Seniors in guard Jed Crayford and forward Cole Rickett and junior forward Lucas Thornhill average 6-7 points per game as starters and all have produced clutch points from 3-point and 2-point range. Jake Venette also has starting experience and teams with center Conner Phillips as the top reserves.
“As a senior it is hard to say how much this means. We have some very talented players on this team who do their jobs and I just concentrate on doing my role,” Rickett said. “I want to do anything I can to help the team win.”
The Bulldogs qualified for the state tournament with a 36-33 win over Chateaugay, which was dictated by defense. Chateaugay was ranked second in the state at the time of the sectional finals and Heuvelton, which had flown a little below the statewide radar after an 0-2 start, was ranked 12th at the time.
Lovely missed the first two games of the season because of a football injury and upon his return helped Heuvelton to 17 straight wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.