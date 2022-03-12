LIVERPOOL — As aspiring elementary school basketball players members of the Heuvelton Central Bulldogs, they made a commitment to realize a dream of playing in the New York State Class D final four.
As energetic and enthusiastic pups they made the sacrifices to play intense, unrelenting defense to become a contender. It was that defense, which Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister calls “old school man-to-man” that keyed a 56-43 victory over Section 3 champion Cincinnatus in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Liverpool High School.
“This is just amazing,” said junior guard Nate Mashaw, who broke out of a quiet offensive outing by hitting eight straight free throws and scoring 11 of his 17 points in the Bulldogs’ 22-point fourth quarter.
“This came from all the hard work we put in for a lot of years. Early morning workouts, summer workouts, Sunday practices and AAU Tournaments. It is so special, this is what we wanted so much,” added Mashaw, the Northern Athletic Conference West Division MVP.
The eighth-ranked Bulldogs (21-4) will make their school’s first appearance in the state semifinals Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Glens Falls against either third-ranked 19-1 South Kortright-Andes or unranked 8-5 Chapel Field Christian.
In Saturday’s game there was no questioning the toughness of the fourth-ranked Cincinnatus squad that had won three straight overtime games in the Section 3 Tournament or the team’s major ups, which allowed them to attack the offensive glass with a frenzy.
But Cincinnatus (19-2) never solved Heuvelton’s man-to-man defense, which limited the Lions’ trademark dribble penetration and shrouded their attempts to strike from 3-point range.
“We scouted them and we saw that they didn’t play any teams which played man-to-man defense. So we thought our man-to-man defense would give them trouble and it did,” McAllister said.
“Our guys have overcome a lot adversity from all angles and they just keep working hard and bouncing back. They showed that old-school man- to-man defense still works very well. In (Cincinnatus’) championship game win over Hamilton they hit 3s when they needed them and they pulled up in transition. We just didn’t give them good looks at 3s.”
The Bulldogs stymied the Lions right off the opening tip-off, taking a 12-6 first quarter lead and expanding the margin to 22-6 midway through the second quarter where senior forward Cole Rickett, who scored a timely nine interior points on 4-5 shooting, tallied six points.
“As a senior it is hard to say how much this means. We have some very talented players on this team who do their jobs and I just concentrate on doing my role,” Rickett said.
“I want to do anything I can to help the team win.”
Led by guard Cason Stafford, who would eventually make 10 of 12 free throws and score a game-high 21 points, the Lions never stopped attacking off the dribble or swarming to the offensive boards. They cut the Heuvelton lead to 26-15 at the half, allowed just seven points in the third quarter and cut the difference to 28-22 late in the third quarter before Rickett netted a free throw, Mashaw scored on a drive and Lovely converted off a steal.
But the Lions stayed alive, closing to 33-26 at the end of the quarter on two free throws by Stafford. Mashaw started his big fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and converted a drive that created a 40-30 lead. That play was followed by a spinning move down the lane by Lovely who later found Rickett, who coolly converted under the basket for a crucial 46-34 lead with 1:45 to play.
The Lions were able to extend the game by fouling but the Bulldogs kept the ball in the hands of Mashaw, who converted eight straight free throws.
“They made some nice adjustments and made a run. We did a good job moving the ball and made our runs. It was a game of runs,” said Mashaw, who also contributed four steals and four assists.
Lovely converted six of nine field goal attempts and buried his only 3-point offering to score 18 points with four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Connor Phillips scored five points off the bench in the first half and Jake Venette and Jed Crayford each added 3-pointers.
“We got contributions from a lot of players and we really needed them. Jake Venette fouled out and Jed Crayford was out with an eye injury. Our bench played well and JV call-up Rhys Brossoit went in a did a nice job,” McAllister said.
Scott Schuyler went 5-for-10 at the foul line, anchoring a 10-point effort for Cincinnatus.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Beaver River’s Kempney 2nd
Beaver River senior Colton Kempney placed second in the boys 2-mile run at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Sports Complex in Staten Island.
Kempney completed the course in 9 minutes, 8.47 seconds. LarryJosh Edwards, a freshman from Morgantown, W.Va., won the race in 8:57.20.
Kempney finished fifth in the 3,200 meters at the same site last week in the NYSPHAA indoor championships. He broke the state record with his time of 9:03.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.