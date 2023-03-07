POTSDAM — The postseason turnaround continued for the Potsdam Central boys basketball team.

After avenging a pair of Northern Athletic Conference Central Division losses to Gouverneur en route to claiming their first Section 10 title in eight years, the Sandstoners pulled off a similar reversal against Section 7 champion Beekmantown in a 55-44 opening round victory in the NYSPHSAA Class B playoffs on Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.

