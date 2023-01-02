PLATTSBURGH — Zach LaPier scored three goals as the Beekmantown boys hockey team beat Potsdam, 7-6, in overtime to pick up a nonleague victory Monday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh.
Keegan Seamone notched the game-winner with 3:16 left in overtime and Austin Doser made 27 saves in goal for the Eagles.
