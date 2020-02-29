OGDENSBURG — Freshman Landin McDonald scored the winning goal as No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy advanced past No. 3 Salmon River in a shootout after skating to a 2-2 tie with the Shamrocks in a Section 10 Division II semifinal Friday night.
The Blue Devils (13-6-2) will face top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk in the title game at 5 p.m. Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
OFA edged the Shamrocks 2-1 in a shootout after both teams played four overtimes without producing a winner.
Karson LaRose and Holden Woods scored for the Blue Devils in the first period. Alex Oakes and Jared Showen tied the game with goals in the second period.
Salmon River ends the season with an 11-10-1 record.
