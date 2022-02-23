FORT COVINGTON — Kade Cook sidestepped to his right.
Passing to teammate Chase Lewis was no longer an option. Two Ogdensburg Free Academy defenders ran parallel to Cook’s path.
Cook, a left-footed striker, changed his speed, on a dime. He needed to go faster. There was no chance for a clean cross.
With a step advantage, ahead of Ogdensburg’s defense, Cook gave the ball one last bump. Gliding it – without a spin, across the turf – as if it was ice.
The Shamrock junior on the run, slapped his right foot into a shot, catching Ogdensburg goalkeeper Ryan Warchol flat-footed. Cook stretched his arms out to his sides as the ball passed through the posts.
“LET’S GOOOOO! LET’S GOOOOO!” he yelled.
Cook’s shot at the 12th minute of the Section 10 Class B boys soccer title game’s put Salmon River ahead. The Shamrocks, by way of that 1-0 final score, advanced to state regionals in the fall.
Whether it’s be pacing the soccer field or skating across the ice, Cook – a forward for Salmon River boys hockey – has no preference or greater comfort in either. For him, scoring is all about adrenaline. The moment.
“The intensity, I really like it,” Cook said. “I get the rush from both (sports).”
Cook’s fall squad fell in the first round of states to Beekmantown, 2-1 – a stop at the net by the Eagles’ Rocco Golden with about two minutes remaining in regulation sealing the Shamrocks’ fate.
Now it’s time for the winter playoff season. The stakes are high again, but Cook lives for them.
“Honestly I think he thrives on it (the pressure). If he didn’t have it, I think he’d be lost,” Kade’s mother, Amanda Cook, said. “I just think that’s the way he operates. He does well under the pressure. He handles it in such a stride that, when you say it, you think ‘oh, yeah, I guess it really is a lot of pressure. It really could be.’ But it all just flows (for Kade).”
Kade’s brother, Tim Jr., graduated from Salmon River in 2020.
Kade, at two years old, would jump in front of the soccer or hockey net, trying to stop the shots stung off the feet or sticks of his brother and his friends, only 5 or 6 years old at the time.
“My brother, he always played when he was younger,” Kade said. “I always looked up to him and my dad, he played when he was younger too, so – I guess I just followed the family.”
Kade started on his brother’s path at the age of five, when he picked up hockey and soccer. Cook also plays baseball for the Shamrocks during the spring season, identical to his father.
“I always feel with (Kade) he’s a sport-of-the-season kind of kid,” Tim Sr. said.
“He’s a very dedicated athlete who goes and whatever he’s into whatever his craft is, he’s very methodical in how he attacks it.”
Once Kade reached fourth grade, Amanda started to see her son lace up his cleats after school and run through his own drills, for hours. From there, Cook’s self-training happened at a clock’s consistency.
For him, the end of hockey season meant waiting for the ground to thaw, so he could break out his soccer ball again.
Kade, outside, ran cones. Kade, inside, watched the Premier League.
Cook’s quiet intensity has always burned, year round.
“He’s always been a very serious kid,” Amanda said. “Even as a little kid, when he was on the field, some kids would sit down and pick flowers. He’d get upset if they weren’t taking it seriously.”
Cook’s winter team, Salmon River boys hockey, finished the regular season at 17-2-1 and will host the first round of the postseason today.
The team has high playoff aspirations.
Around half of Salmon River boys hockey roster were with the Shamrocks’ 2021 Class B champion soccer team.
But there is a particular aura of hype surrounding these Shamrock icemen, in the Fort Covington and Akwesasne community.
Kade’s father, the Salmon River boys soccer and hockey head coach, was a hockey state champion in 1992 for the Shamrocks.
Tim was teammates that year with the school’s current Athletic Director Shawn Miller, along with Casey Cartier, and Brian Lewis.
Their sons, Kade, Luke Miller, Caiden Cartier, and Chase Lewis are members of the current boys hockey roster.
Current Shamrock assistant coach Peter Durant was also a member of the ‘92 state title team – a roster coached by Shawn’s father and Luke’s grandfather, Mike Miller.
In the northwest corner of Franklin County, there is a strong familial element that comes with competing.
Kade has been playing with his teammates since they started off in North Franklin Sports, with the North Franklin Shamrocks.
“It’s a close-knit family environment,” Tim Cook said. “The kids all tend to grow up together. You can probably see with our hockey and soccer team ... baseball and lacrosse is woven in there, too ... up here, I think you see a lot of overlap, where you see kids playing with each other, in a number of sports.”
Salmon River’s hockey roster has spent over a decade building up to this competitive window.
With the group having been through different scenarios, whether on the grass or ice, Tim Cook tries to keep messages simple:
Stay calm. Stay composed. Do their thing.
“We’re just rolling through right now and ..... we might have a shot at (states). We just have to keep working,” Kade said.
“We’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.