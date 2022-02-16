CANTON — The Salmon River boys hockey team played its last road game of the regular season Wednesday night and put on a dominant performance in a 4-1 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game.
The Shamrocks (15-2-1 overall, 12-2 division) are No. 7 in the state Division II poll and clinched first place in Section 10’s Division II with the victory.
Salmon River started strong, scoring two goals in the first period and outshooting Canton 20-4 over the first 20 minutes. Salmon River finished with a 54-24 edge in shots.
“We played a solid game,” Shamrocks coach Tim Cook said. “We tried to forecheck well, play well in the (defensive) zone. I thought we did that. We moved the puck well. We broke out well and came through the neutral zone well. I thought in the offensive zone we had a lot of good chances where we actually attacked the net. That’s something we’ve been working on lately. It was good. There is work to do.”
Rylan Adams started the scoring for the Shamrocks just 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the game.
Salmon River extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ethan Moulton at 12:49 of the opening period.
The Shamrocks nearly scored a third goal in the first period when Kade Cook got a shorthanded shot off near Canton goalie Hayden Todd. Todd made a pad save just before time expired.
Canton (10-10, 6-5) received a great scoring chance in the first four minutes of the second period when a puck got behind Salmon River goalie Rick Chatland.
Canton’s Drew Blevins tried to push the loose puck past the goal line but Salmon River’s Evan White reached it first and cleared it away.
“I think we played good (defense) as a team,” White said. “We’ve been really trying to work on that and we got the (win) tonight. We’ve been working on puck management a lot, trying to play in their zone a lot and regrouping and getting the puck up north.”
Less than 30 seconds after Canton’s near-goal, Moulton scored his second goal of the game to put Salmon River up 3-0 at 6:04 of the second period.
“We can’t let up, we have to keep going,” Moulton said. “We have to win every game from here on out. We struggled to get shots in the slot this whole season, so it worked out pretty good. If we pepper other teams like that, their goalies will have a hard time saving 50 or 60 shots.”
Salmon River’s final goal came at 5:09 of the third period on a shot from Kade Cook.
Canton avoided being shut out when Rhett Palmer scored at 15:43 of the third period.
Canton’s Todd finished with 50 saves and he stopped four excellent scoring chances from Salmon River.
“I thought after the first period we kind of woke up and started to execute better,” Canton coach Anthony Levato said. “I thought (Todd) was fantastic. He made some saves that most goalies just wouldn’t make. He made it a much closer game than it could have been tonight.”
The Shamrocks host Malone (11-3-1, 10-3) at 5 p.m. today and close out the regular season with a nonleague game at home against Ithaca at noon, Saturday.
Canton will host Potsdam in a Section 10 Division I semifinal at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
