FORT COVINGTON — It’s just further proof that some of the best hockey in the state can be found in Fort Covington.
The Salmon River boys hockey team placed three players on the Hockey Coaches Association all-state team after its run to the NYSPHSAA Division II semifinals this past season.
Senior forward Evan Collette and senior defenseman Luke Miller took home first-team honors, while senior forward Connor Dishaw was an honorable mention. Head coach Tim Cook was selected as the state Division II Coach of the Year.
Cook said he was honored at being selected for the award — the second straight year he has received the award.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “You always hope when you’re coaching that your teams are going to be successful, and everything doesn’t always go how you hope.
“When you get awards like this, it doesn’t happen all the time. The fact that the people that you work with, the people that you coach against, they say you’re one of the best coaches, it’s very humbling.”
Cook certainly helped his team tap into their potential over the course of the season, as three of his players have joined him on the all-state squad.
Collette earned his first-team spot after a monster season where he totaled 70 points in 24 games to lead Section 10 in scoring. His 38 goals were also tops in the section, while his 32 assists put him at fourth overall. His 2.92 points-per-game average gave him another top mark in the section, narrowly beating out Potsdam forward Tyler Berkman’s 2.91 ppg.
“I think anybody that watched us this year would tell you that he was clearly our offensive leader,” Cook said of his star forward. “He had a lot to play for this year, and he showed it on the ice.”
The Shamrock senior adds the all-state selection to an extensive list of awards, as Collette was named the NAC Division II MVP and won his second straight Section 10 Division II title.
“He clearly excelled throughout the year, at a clip we haven’t seen in a while,” Cook said.
Miller joined his fellow Shamrock captain on the first team on the defensive side.
“He is the best defenseman in our league, for sure,” Cook said, “and obviously one of the better ones in the state.”
Miller’s 1.58-ppg average puts him third among Section 10 defenseman, while his 32 assists matched Collette for fourth in the league. But as any hockey fan knows, a defenseman’s numbers don’t always tell the whole story.
“Sometimes he gets underappreciated because he’s not putting up the offensive points all the time, but he is just a beast to try and get around,” Cook said.
Dishaw made the honorable mention list after putting up 33 goals, tying for second in Section 10. He was the only member of the Shamrocks to nearly keep pace with Collette on the offensive end, averaging 2.62 points per contest.
“He’s one of the better skaters I’ve had in a while,” Cook said. “He always seems like he’s going as fast as humanly possible.”
Dishaw put that speed to use on the penalty kill, where he amassed five shorthanded goals to lead the section. He was also one of only four players in Section 10, along with Collette, to record more than 60 points on the season, finishing with 63.
“He turns very quickly, and turns at full speed,” Cook said, “so if you throw a puck his way, he’s going to turn in the direction it’s going and keep it going as fast as he possibly can.
“I think his speed really overwhelmed a lot of people this year.”
Salmon River finished the season with an overall record of 21-3, compiling a perfect regular season with a 15-0 record — the first time in school history. The Shamrocks also won the Section 10 Division II championship and the state regional championship before falling to Skaneateles in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.