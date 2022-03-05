FORT COVINGTON — After one last desperate try knocked the goal pipes loose from the ice, two distinct sounds could be heard in Tom Cavanaugh Arena.
To one side, the cheerful screams of the Starpoint fan section, and to the other, the snapping of hockey sticks that broke with the shattered hearts of the Salmon River boys hockey team.
The reality of a 5-4 double overtime state quarterfinal home loss came down on the Shamrocks in an instant.
“There was just a bad bounce in overtime for us,” Salmon River head coach Tim Cook said. “That’s what happens, you get into a game that goes into overtime, there’s going to be a weird bounce or something crazy’s gonna happen. It was just a weird bounce.”
Starpoint’s Will Mainstone flipped the puck through the air over the Shamrocks’ defense, with just 25.3 left in the sudden-death frame — punching the Spartans’ ticket to the Final Four in Buffalo.
“I already had one goal off a rebound, from a shot, so, I was kind of hoping for that,” Mainstone said. “Their goalie was giving up big rebounds all game. We knew that and we were just trying to ... put pucks past him.”
Starpoint fell into an early hole after twin goals from Salmon River and the physicality of the Shamrocks in the opening 17 minutes. But the Spartans adjusted and used two separate 2-0 runs to force extra time on the road.
“This team doesn’t give up,” Mainstone said. “We’ve gone down, a bunch of games. But we come back — we come back fighting and it means a lot. It’s tough to come back, I’ve played on a few teams where, a few goals we give up (we lose), but this team, we keep on fighting, we keep on grinding.”
Shamrocks goalkeeper Rick Chatland finished with 43 saves, while the Spartans’ Rich Gareau had 33 stops in net.
“You get this far, the teams are all good and it can go either way,” Cook said. “We could have easily been in Buffalo as we aren’t now and — I just think it’s a razor-thin line when you get this far. We didn’t get the bounce we needed in overtime and ... I thought we had a lot of good chances. It just didn’t happen for us today.”
Ethan Moulton, in his final game on the ice for the Shamrocks, netted two goals. Kade Cook finished with two assists for Salmon River, while Chase Lewis had a goal and an assist.
Mainstone had two goals and an assist, to go with a pair of goals by teammate Justin Bull for Starpoint. Alec Kirk and Cameron Agro each collected two assists.
The Spartans, in the final four minutes of regulation, killed off a crucial power play for Salmon River after a roughing call on Starpoint.
The defensive stand for Starpoint succeeded two consecutive goals by the Spartans out of the second intermission.
Starpoint grasped early momentum in the third period, via Mainstone’s first goal of the day with 14:34 left in regulation.
Starpoint with 10:53 in the third tied the game, 4-4, off Bull’s second goal — forcing Salmon River to take a timeout.
The Shamrocks were shut out in both the third period and overtime, after holding Starpoint scoreless through the entirety of the second period.
Salmon River, behind 13 saves from Chatland in the second frame, killed off its lone penalty to protect a 4-2 lead going into the final 17 minutes of regulation.
The Shamrocks had built an early 2-0 lead in the first period, behind a goal from Caiden Cartier and a penalty shot goal from Lewis.
Moulton broke a 2-2 tie with 3:15 left in the first to put Salmon River up.
Salmon River will graduate six seniors this summer; Moulton, Evan White, Crayton Cree, Tehanerahtaiens Barnes, Eystn Wylie and Kahentaienni Thompson.
“We appreciate all our contributions,” Cook said. “It’s tough, it’s tough for them to lose this. We all wanted to go to Buffalo.”
The Shamrocks can return as many as 13 current juniors, to-be seniors next winter.
“They’ll have a good team next year and they’ll be able to go just as far as us — probably farther,” Wylie said. “We’ll have a lot of seniors next year.”
