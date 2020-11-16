LISBON — The Lisbon boys soccer team completed an unbeaten season with a 4-0 win over Morristown on Sunday in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division matchup that was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Jackson LaRock, Griff Walker, Miles Gendebien and Tyler Gravlin each posted goals for the Golden Knights (7-0-1). Matt Robinson only needed to make one save for Lisbon. Kade Marshall stopped 10 shots, including a penalty kick, for the Green Rockets (5-6).
The game was the final high school contest for Section 10 and could be the last one for a while in the region due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
