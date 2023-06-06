Malone senior Watson Chodat finished second in the 800 meters and third in the 1,600 meters event at the Section 10 outdoor championships last week in Tupper Lake. Al St. Pierre/Courier Observer

TUPPER LAKE - The Canton boys track team relayed regular season success into a second straight Section 10 Championship.

Competing over a three-day stretch that started with a side excursion to Ogdensburg last Wednesday for competitors in the steeplechase then shifted to the facility at Tupper Lake for Thursday and Friday, the Golden Bears amassed 170 points en route to successfully defending their sectional title.

