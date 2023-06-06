TUPPER LAKE - The Canton boys track team relayed regular season success into a second straight Section 10 Championship.
Competing over a three-day stretch that started with a side excursion to Ogdensburg last Wednesday for competitors in the steeplechase then shifted to the facility at Tupper Lake for Thursday and Friday, the Golden Bears amassed 170 points en route to successfully defending their sectional title.
“We’ve had a great year,” said Canton coach Greg Kiah. “We went undefeated to win the league for the first time in over 40 years. We won the meets at Madrid-Waddington and the VanDusen. It feels great to finish with this win.”
“Our guys come to work each and every practice and we have a number of other coaches helping out, so they all get a lot of personal attention. That’s made us really deep and well-balanced,” he added. “Our seniors have been great leaders which has had a residual effect on the younger guys.
Canton scored points in all but two events, the shot put and the long jump, en route to completing its unblemished season. Massena posted its highest finish in more than two decades by placing second with 92 points, followed by Potsdam with 71, Gouverneur with 57 and Norwood-Norfolk with 51.
“We scored more points than we were projected to but Canton had guys scoring in almost every event,” said Massena coach Tom Oldenburgh.
Senior speedster Caleb Young emerged as the obvious choice for Outstanding Sprinter after anchoring the Golden Bears victory with wins in the 100 in 11.44 seconds, the 200 in 23.2 and the 400 in 51.44.
Senior Ayomi Odetoyinbo and sophomore Aiden Rodriquez-Huang also made lead contributions toward the Canton effort. Odetoyinbo topped the discus standings at 127 feet, 8 inches and led a 1-2-3 showing by the Golden Bears in the high jump where he was followed by Vincent Nelson-Fuse and Talan Green.
“Taking the top three places in high jump was big for us,” Kiah noted.
Rodriguez-Huang earned the Outstanding Distance Runner of the meet after pacing the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:55.5 and the 3,200 in 10:57.16. He also combined with Nelson-Fuse, Rylan Lee-Powell and Daniel Armendariz-Huang to produce the lone relay win for Canton in the 3,200 with a time of 8:43.98.
Senior Wyatt Monroe accounted for the only individual first produced by Massena after leading the long jump at 19-4-. He also combined with classmates Aaron Binion and Jacob Binion and junior Elighah Acevedo to claim the 400 relay in 44.89. Aaron Binion also placed second in the triple jump and the 200 while Monroe ran second in the 400. Bayley Rochefort placed second in the steeplechase and fifth in the 800 while Noah Park took second in the shot put.
For Potsdam, senior Theo Hughes scored the lone win by leading the penthathlon standings with 2.420 points while Harlee Besio, a Colton-Pierrepont senior who competes for the Sandstoners through a merger agreement, emerged as the top scorer after placing second in the discus, third in the shot put and fourth in the 100. He went on to be named the Outstanding Thrower of the meet.
Norwood-Norfolk logged three wins as senior Anthony Fiacco overtook Malone’s Watson Chodat over the final 100 meters to claim the 800 in 2:06.1 and junior Dominic Fiacco paced the 1,600 in 4:35.16. They also teamed up with senior Liam Miller-Lynch and junior Corbin Gardner to capture the 1,600 relay in 3:36.61. The Fiaccos had previously combined with the sibling duo of senior Lance Bradley and junior Logan Bradley to produce a photo-finish with the Canton quartet in the 3,200 relay, where both teams posted a time of 8:43.98. Officials awarded the win to the Golden Bears. On his own, Miller-Lynch placed fourth in the 400, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 110 hurdles.
For Salmon River, which placed ninth out of the 10 teams with 14 points, junior Ty Leroux was second in the 400 hurdles and Tehonietathe Sharrow placed sixth in the 200.
All the sectional champions qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships slated for this weekend at Middletown High School. The top finishers also earned first team All-NAC status and the runners-up make up the second team.
Also claiming individual sectional crowns at Tupper Lake were OFA sophomore Gabe Peabody, who swept the two hurdles races in respective times of 17.88 seconds and 1:02.04, Gouverneur’s Cole Seibels, who won the shot put at 41-6.25 and Madrid-Waddington’s Matt Reed, who was chosen as the Outstanding Field Events competitor after leading the triple jump at 40-1.5 and placing second in the long jump.
Malone senior Watson Chodat, who also placed third in the 1,600, was later announced as one of the two recipients of the Tim Opdyke Award. Massena’s Aaron Binion was the other. The award is presented to the top all-around senior competitors in the NAC by the section’s track and field officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.