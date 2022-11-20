High school cross country
WAPPINGERS FALLS — Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert finished 70th overall in the New York State Federation cross country championships Saturday at Bowdoin Park.
Colbert completed the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 17.8 seconds while freshman teammate Madison Carista was 79th. Karrie Baloga of Section 1’s Cornwall won the race in 17:48.7.
In the boys race, Beaver River junior Conner Zehr placed 80th in 17:22.3 over 5 kilometers. Norwood-Norfolk junior Dominic Fiacco and senior Anthony Fiacco also competed at the meet, which was won by Collin Gilstrap of Section 9’s Monroe-Woodbury.
