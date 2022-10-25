OGDENSBURG — The Norwood-Norfolk Central cross country teams continued their undefeated march through the regular season by successfully defending their NAC Interdivisional Meet championships in dominating fashion on an unseasonably warm Tuesday.
Both Flyer contingents took five of the top seven places at the home course for host OFA along the west entrance to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Junior Dominic Fiacco broke away from Malone senior Watson Chodat midway through the boys race to lead Norwood-Norfolk to a 22-point showing. Senior Sharon Colbert led from start to finish in the girls race en route to anchoring the Flyers’ 20-point performance.
With their overall wins, both Fiacco and Colbert qualify for the State Federation Championship Meet slated for Nov. 19 at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls. The top seven finishers at Tuesday’s Interdivisional meet earned All-NAC First Team honors and the next seven places garnered Second Team status.
“We had 10 runners on the First Team. That’s the most we’ve ever had,” said coach Kent Fetter after the boys team capped a third straight undefeated NAC season and the girls completed their fifth straight perfect run. “Both teams are really close outside of school, and all of them are very serious about running. That’s what I love about both teams. They all have such great attitudes.”
The Section 10 Championship Meet will be hosted by Salmon River Central at the Cedar View Golf Course in Helena on Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Fiacco posted a winning time of 16 minutes, 44.96 seconds, followed by Chodat in 17:13.2 as the Flyers distanced themselves from the rest of the field of eight teams. Canton was second with 74 points, followed by Salmon River with 83, Malone with 86, Potsdam with 102, Brushton-Moira with 107, Gouverneur with 211 and Massena with 222. A total of 68 runners competed in the boys race.
Also aiding the Norwood-Norfolk cause were senior Anthony Fiacco, who ran third with a time of 17:33.11, junior Logan Bradley, who placed fifth in 18:31.71, senior Lance Bradley, who was sixth in 18:40.7, and eighth-grader Riley Sweet, who rounded out the First Team finishers by running seventh in 18:47.09.
“Honestly, the key for us is just running together every chance we get,” said Dominic Fiacco, who has been competing at the varsity level at Norwood-Norfolk since the eighth grade. “We’re all really good friends and we’re all very competitive with each other.”
Also cracking the top seven was Salmon River’s Cayde Lazore, who placed fourth in 18:09.94.
Running their way onto the All-NAC Second Team were Canton sophomores Lucas Watts (8th, 18:52.55) and Dan Armendariz-Huang (9th, 18:59.92), Salmon River senior Tehoronhaithe (10th, 19:05.54), Canton sophomore Kaden Worthley (11th, 19:08.33), Brushton-Moira eighth-grader Ethan Reome (12th, 19:11.9), Potsdam senior Nick Yang (13th, 19:19.27) and Salmon River sophomore Gunner Mitchell (14th, 19:32.7).
Massena’s top finisher was freshman Zachary Johnson, who ran 33rd overall with a time of 20:40.89.
Colbert, a Parishville-Hopkinton student who plans on attending Brigham Young University next year, posted a winning time of 20:04.08 as the Flyers broke away from a field of five girls teams. Gouverneur was second with 60 points followed by Canton with 62, Malone with 103 and Brushton-Moira with 113 as a total of 47 runners participated in the girls race.
Also contributing toward the fourth straight Interdivisional Meet championship for N-N were; freshman Madison Carista, who placed second in 20:27.41 and junior Rachel Hewey, who was fourth in 21:12.81, along with freshmen Brielle Gates, who was sixth in 21:35.27, and Allie Snell, another Parishville-Hopkinton student who placed seventh in 21:44.13.
The other two competitors to land on the All-NAC First Team were Canton freshman Bennett Schmitt, who was third in 20:53.88, and Gouverneur senior Rikki Gouverneur, who place fifth in 21:33.06.
The All-NAC Second Team finishers consisted of Canton sophomore Johanna Tupper (8th, 21:49.21), Gouverneur junior Meredith Bush (9th, 22:03.59), Potsdam sophomore Millicent Dean (10th, 22:58.26), Gouverneur sophomore Zoe Griffith (11th, 23:08.58), Salmon River junior Jasmine Oakes (12th, 23:14.34), Brushton-Moira senior Olivia Bobbie (13th, 23:33.3) and Franklin Academy sophomore Tye Lawrence (14th, 23:59.99).
Massena senior Hailey Boyce finished 21st overall with a time of 24:48.23.
