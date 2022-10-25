OGDENSBURG — The Norwood-Norfolk Central cross country teams continued their undefeated march through the regular season by successfully defending their NAC Interdivisional Meet championships in dominating fashion on an unseasonably warm Tuesday.

Both Flyer contingents took five of the top seven places at the home course for host OFA along the west entrance to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Junior Dominic Fiacco broke away from Malone senior Watson Chodat midway through the boys race to lead Norwood-Norfolk to a 22-point showing. Senior Sharon Colbert led from start to finish in the girls race en route to anchoring the Flyers’ 20-point performance.

