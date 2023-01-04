Just as he did as a Pirate player, Brian Coloney has not dropped the ball as boys basketball coach at Harrisville.
As a player, he considers himself blessed to have played for two of the all-time best coaches in Section 10 history. At the varsity level at Harrisville, he played on Class D title teams for the late coach Chuck Folsom in 1985 and ’86 and, at junior varsity level, he played for Rick Bearor.
Folsom, who passed away in March, accumulated 515 wins and is a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. Bearor assisted Folsom with parallel success as the Harrisville JV coach where he won 453 games. He earned a place in the New York State Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame as the Pirates’ coach where he finished with 426 wins. He also coached 253 wins in baseball.
In the current school year the court at Harrisville was dedicated to Folsom’s memory and the soccer field was named in coach Bearor’s honor.
After serving as Folsom’s assistant coach for four years, Coloney took up the challenge of taking the helm of the Pirates for the 2003-04 season when Folsom retired.
Coloney accepted the challenge as a labor of love.
On Dec. 21, in his 20th season, he earned his 300th career win in an NAC West game over Morristown. The Pirates (10-0) have stayed undefeated on the season as the state’s top-ranked Class D team heading toward a showdown with No. 8 Heuvelton on Tuesday. They followed up the milestone win by defeating two formidable opponents in Chateaugay and host Sackets Harbor at the Charlie Bridge Tournament. The Pirates also won a nonleague game over Colton-Pierrepont on Tuesday.
“When Chuck decided to retire he told me the varsity job was mine if I wanted it. I only had a few years left so I said that Brian should get the job. Brian was a little nervous that he might drop the ball running the program,” said Bearor, who also served as Coloney’s JV coach for four years.
“But he has done a great job. Chuck Folsom was one of the first coaches in the section to get the kids playing a lot of ball in the summer. He also started recreation basketball for the kids on Saturdays. Brian has kept that all going, he gets the players to make the sacrifices needed for a top flight program and he is really close to his players. We all have the same coaching philosophy and he always has managers who are gym rats and many go to become excellent players.”
The 300-win milestone was especially satisfying for Coloney, coming on the Pirates’ homecourt that was dedicated in Folsom’s memory.
“I loved baseball and still do but everyone at Harrisville got involved in basketball because Coach Folsom and Coach Bearor made it so much fun. They both stressed defense all over the court and I have worked to do that,” Coloney said.
“Coach Folsom lived on Crystal Lake and when I was young we lived in Natural Dam. Coach would pick me up in his truck everyday for basketball camp in the summer. He carried a Coke machine in the back of the truck and sold the sodas at camp.”
Coloney followed his predecessors’ blue print in keeping the Harrisville legacy on the forefront of Section 10 and as an elite program statewide.
Coloney’s 20-season tenure features multiple NAC West Division and Section 10 Class D titles highlighted by a New York State Class D crown in 2019 in the Pirates’ third straight trip to the state’s final four.
“Coach Folsom and Coach Bearor stressed defense and making basketball fun at Harrisville. I have just tried to keep it going. It was really nice to get my 300th win this year. Our top players are Tanner and Nolan Sullivan and I also coached their dad Travis Sullivan,” Coloney said.
“I try to make the guys love basketball and we play 60 games in the summer. You have do that to be successful in our division. Every game in the NAC West is a real test and I have really enjoyed playing against so many great teams and great coaches.”
2 LIVES TO REMEMBER
The Section 10 sports community is now mourning the loss and remembering the influence of two great citizens.
Ken Cring, 81 of Malone passed away unexpectedly Dec. 17 and Massena’s George Trippany passed away at the Elderwood Nursing home in Lake Placid on Dec. 28. Both were exemplary family men, community leaders and outstanding supporters of high school athletes and young people in general.
Cring spent his entire teaching career in Malone, first at St. Joseph’s Academy and then at Franklin Academy. Along with serving young people as an educator, he was an icon in Section 10 athletics and in the Malone community.
He officiated high school soccer, basketball, baseball and softball and served as an assignor for many years in basketball and baseball. He befriended and mentored young officials throughout his life.
He also founded and operated the Franklin CYO Youth Basketball for 57 years that provided high school aged boys and girls an organized league to participate it. He presided over the games at St. Joseph’s Academy in Malone on Saturdays and Sundays, and provided a weekly report for area newspapers.
Cring also directed the Malone Adult Basketball League for decades and was a tremendous fundraiser for any number of organizations.
Calling hours will be held today from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. today at the St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home in Malone and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Notre Dame Church in Malone on Friday at noon.
Trippany was a lifelong resident of Massena and spent his entire professional career at the Reynolds Medals plant. He loved all sports and, after graduating from Holy Family High School in 1967, he played semipro football for the Massena Warriors. After retirement he took up golf.
He and his wife, Carolyn, raised an athletic family and were ardent supporters of their children and grandchildren’s events.
Trippany served a youth sports coach for many years and later served as a volunteer basketball and softball coach at Massena for decades.
Currently no funeral services are set but are expected to be held in the spring.
