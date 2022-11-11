OGDENSBURG — Friday night’s state Class C football opener between Section 10 champion Gouverneur and Section 7 champion Saranac Central started in a steady rain, which, as anticipated, turned into a heavy downpour.
Before the game Wildcats coach Sean Devlin told his team they were going to play football from the 1960s and that it was going to be a four-quarter game.
Coach Devlin was right on both counts as both teams adapted to the weather, played stand-up smashmouth football without backing down and all of the scoring in the 14-3 Gouverneur win came in the fourth quarter.
The 7-3 Chiefs opened the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter when all-around standout running back Nathan Campbell, who carried the ball 13 times in the first half and completed two option passes for first downs, drilled a 35-yard field goal through the rain. The score was set up by a 46-yard run by wingback Alex Clancy, who rushed four 65 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards.
The Wildcats answered just 1:44 later when Noel LaPierre made a perfectly timed cut on a jet sweep and raced 46 yards down the left sideline untouched.
“We ran the sweep and I got great blocking, so when I made my cut nobody was there,” LaPierre said. “Coach told me I cut it up too soon on an earlier run and I got it right.
“It was fun game and a great win.”
The Gouverneur defense then sparked the final wave of momentum when Kobe Steorts and Nathan Alguire came through with quarterback sacks in the last 4:02, which led to the Chiefs turning the ball over on downs. Quarterback Hayden Stowell (16-71) sealed the deal, breaking out of mass of players on a quarterback sneak and running 19 yards to the end zone with 2:13 to play and adding a two-point conversion.
“Our defense played great the whole game and as a team we played very well,” said Devlin, citing his unit that made a crucial fourth down stop to complete a goal-line stand in the second quarter. That stop thwarted a 17-play, 94-yard drive by the Chiefs.
“Noel LaPierre scored on one of our jet sweeps and made a great cut,” Devlin said. “I told the guys it was going to be a four-quarter game and we played four great quarters.”
Alguire led the defensive surge with 13 tackles, including the initial hit on the fourth-down stop at the goal line, and Owen Siebels and Cage Cornell each had six tackles. Vinny Thomas and Gunner Simmons each had interceptions, and Hayden Stowell delivered two key long punts. The late scoring burst allowed the Wildcats to compensate after a 78-yard touchdown run by Vincent Thomas (19-101) on the first play of the game, which was nullified by a clipping penalty.
“The weather made it tough for both teams and took away some of things that we like to do on offense,” said Saranac Central coach Dylan Everleth. “We made a few mistakes which hurt us, especially early in the game but overall we played very well and we put Saranac Central football back on the map this season.
“Gouverneur is a very aggressive team and they played very well.”
Gouverneur advances to play a Section 2 team in the Albany area next weekend.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.