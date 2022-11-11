Warriors seeded No. 1 in Class B sectionals

Football

OGDENSBURG — Friday night’s state Class C football opener between Section 10 champion Gouverneur and Section 7 champion Saranac Central started in a steady rain, which, as anticipated, turned into a heavy downpour.

Before the game Wildcats coach Sean Devlin told his team they were going to play football from the 1960s and that it was going to be a four-quarter game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.