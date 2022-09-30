OGDENSBURG — In its first four games the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team averaged 42 points in going 4-0 and winning its first three Northern Athletic Conference games.
Entering Friday’s home game with Malone, the offense didn’t feature a conference leader but Blue Devils have earned places throughout the leaderboard for rushing, passing and receiving.
And several players stepped up when the offense struggled a bit coming out of the blocks in their first three games, prior to a fast start in week four against Potsdam.
In a nonleague opener against Plattsburgh High School, the Devils went scoreless in the first quarter but the offense got untracked when senior quarterback Connor Graveline, who operated as a drop-back passer last season, finished off a series keepers with authority. His running established a rhythm, and running back Justice McIntyre started a series of big plays, breaking loose for a 93-yard run and gaining 151 yards on just three carries. Carson Ramie zig-zagged to a 30-yard open field jaunt and the Devils secured a 38-15 win.
In their NAC opener against Massena the Devils fell behind 12-0.
Enter junior Shea Polniak who completed 5 of 5 passes, pitched an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carson Ramie, scored on a three-yard sneak and pitched two-point conversion passes to McIntyre and Andrew Loffler.
Graveline re-entered in the second half and led the team to a thrilling 40-39 win, scoring on a sneak, finding Alex Worden with a 51-yard touchdown pass, running for two conversions and throwing a third to Ramie. The 5-for-5 efforts on conversions allowed the Devils to overcome Massena’s 6-5 edge in touchdowns.
Against Canton the Devils turned the ball over three times in their first five possessions but regrouped behind McIntyre, who returned an interception 74 yards to the end zone and later scored on 10 and 47 yard runs. Polniak ignited a second-quarter pull-away with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Loffler and a 60-yard strike on a go route to Worden.
The ability of the two quarterbacks to effectively share the ball has led an offensive production by committee.
Through four games Polniak completed 15 of 19 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns. Graveline went 18 for 26 through the air for 243 yards and four touchdowns and has averaged 5.4 yards per rush, scoring one touchdown and eight two-point conversions.
“Coach told me that we were going to need a power running quarterback this year and asked me to do a lot of 10 yards sprints in the summer,” Graveline said. “I have enjoyed running the ball but I don’t get anywhere without my linemen. They have blocked great for me opening the holes. “I am so happy the way Shea Polniak has played. We really have become a great combination.”
Coach Matt Tessmer said that he doesn’t have a definitive plan for his quarterbacks entering games.
“I bring in Shea when I feel the time is right and he really lit it up when he came in against Massena. They have both done the job this year,” Tessmer said. “It all started during the fall (in 2020) when we didn’t have football because of COVID. I asked Connor if he was interested in playing quarterback and Shea was a good young quarterback. So we got together for quarterback and passing drills and it went from there.”
“I am happy with the way they have developed and the way the team has developed,” he added. “Our linemen have played well. We have a set unit on offense and we use a lot of linemen on defense.”
Tessmer stressed the need for that development to continue as his team enters three important challenges, which started with the home game with Class B opponent Malone (2-1, 2-0 NAC). Then comes a nonleague game at Lowville and then a highly anticipated home game with Gouverneur (4-0, 2-0 NAC), which has posted five straight unbeaten NAC regular season titles.
“We have a lot big things ahead and we have to continue to get better in all areas. And that happens in practice.” Tessmer said.
McIntyre averages over 11 yards a rush with runs of 93 and 85 yards. He returned an interception for 74 yards to the end zone, leads the team with six touchdowns and has been a dangerous punt and kickoff returner.
“It has really been great the way the team has played. So many people are doing a lot of good things on offense and defense and that really fires up the locker room,” McIntyre said. “I am having a good year but I don’t go anywhere without the blocking.
“Our line blocks so well and when I run wide, Andrew Loffler is the man who sets the edge with his blocks. He deserves a lot of credit.”
Another senior, wide receiver Alex Worden, has gotten behind defenders for a 51-yard touchdown pass from Graveline and a 60-yard connection from Polniak.
“Connor and Shea both see the field well and I have a good connection with both of them. If I get a smaller cornerback on me they both see it and try and get me the ball,” Worden said. “We have a lot of talent on this team and we have a lot of fun.”
Junior halfback Ramie has darted and dashed to score touchdowns in all four games and five overall — three running and two receiving. Running back Andrew Loffler broken loose for a 51-yard scoring run and a 41-yard touchdown pass in weeks three and four.
Ramie (86 yards), Worden (142 yards) and tight end Nicholi Ramsdell (63 yards) had all caught six passes and McIntyre had five receptions for 98 yards. Nine different players had pass receptions in the first four games.
The ability to continue to get big plays from an expanded cast of performers on offense and defense will be a major factor in the weeks head. OFA won the Section 10 Class C crown and reached the state quarterfinals last season but will compete for the Class B title this year with Malone and Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.