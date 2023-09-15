POTSDAM — Junior Liam McCargar carried 26 times for 130 years, including a 46-yard touchdown burst with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter, as Potsdam defeated Canton 24-18 in a Northern Athletic Conference football game Friday night.
Nate White had a 52-yard touchdown reception from Ian VanWagner and Brodie Hughes carried seven times for 105 yards, recording a four-yard touchdown for the Sandstoners (2-1, 1-1), who built a 16-12 halftime lead en route to their first NAC win.
