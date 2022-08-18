MASSENA — The new head coach of the Massena Central varsity football program is no stranger to Red Raiders athletics.
Taylor Zappia, who graduated from Massena in 2009 and has served as an assistant coach of the football team since the fall of 2013, was appointed to the head coaching position in July following the unexpected resignation of Austin Coleman.
“It’s definitely a big responsibility,” said Zappia, who guided the school’s varsity baseball team to the Section 10 Class A championship this past spring in his first season as head coach of that program. “Before I applied, I went back and forth wondering whether or not I should. I finally decided, it is really what I want.”
“I’m glad I made the decision,” he added.
Zappia becomes the fourth person to be named varsity football head coach at Massena in six years. The position became available after Coleman, who took over the reins in March 2019, was hired as assistant football coach at St. Lawrence University earlier this summer. Zappia and Coleman both played collegiate football at SLU.
“The game is always evolving. Austin brought a lot of new ideas and systems to our program and we’ll look to build on that,” said Zappia, who works full-time as a supervisor at Massena’s wastewater treatment plant. “I definitely want to bring some continuity and consistency to the program.”
“No matter what, we can’t lose the grit,” he added. “I want to coach a gritty team.”
A three-sport athlete at Massena Central who also excelled on the hockey rink and baseball diamond, Zappia’s connection to Red Raider football goes well beyond his high school days. His father, Nick Zappia, was a successful head coach of the junior varsity squad for more than 30 years who eventually served two seasons as head coach of the varsity squad before Coleman’s abbreviated tenure, while his uncle, Dave Zappia, was a long-serving varsity assistant coach.
“Actually, I played soccer right up until 10th grade. I also played hockey and baseball but football became my first love,” he said. “Once I got hooked, I started thinking of maybe someday being head coach of the football team here.”
As the ninth head coach since revered mentor Mike Nicholas retired following the 1978 season after a legendary 39-year career, Zappia inherits a program that is coming off its first appearance in the NYSPHSAA playoffs since 2016 when the Red Raiders competed as the lone Class A team in Section 10. They claimed the Class B title last fall with a convincing win over Malone before going on to suffer a lopsided loss to Section 10 champion Peru in the first round of the state tournament.
“When you look at the tradition and what coach Nicholas did, you do feel that pressure,” Zappia said. “We can only control what we can control, things like how hard we are going to work as a team and putting in a lot of work with the team as coaches. We want to put some positivity into the program.”
According to Massena Athletic Director Gavin Regan, Zappia was one of a handful of candidates applying for the position and his experience as assistant coach over the last nine years gave him the edge.
“Obviously, Taylor has been an intergral part of our football program since he got out of college,” Regan said. “He helped coach the team to the Section 10 championship last year and it should be an easy transition for the players.”
“It’s the right time for him to be our head coach of the football team,” he added.
Practice for the upcoming season officially starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Zappia and the 2022 edition of the Red Raiders are scheduled to make their debuts on Friday, Sept. 9, against OFA starting at 7 p.m. in Ogdensburg.
