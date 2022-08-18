MASSENA — The new head coach of the Massena Central varsity football program is no stranger to Red Raiders athletics.

Taylor Zappia, who graduated from Massena in 2009 and has served as an assistant coach of the football team since the fall of 2013, was appointed to the head coaching position in July following the unexpected resignation of Austin Coleman.

