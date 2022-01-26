CANTON — After a close first quarter, the Canton girls basketball team came up with a new strategy to defeat Gouverneur: get the ball to Ava Hoy inside.
Hoy, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, dominated the second and third quarters as Canton (6-7 overall, 5-3 division) pulled away to produce a 55-44 victory over the Wildcats in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday night.
Hoy finished with a career-best 29 points, with 25 of those coming in the second and third quarters combined.
“I think it was just adjustments,” Hoy said. “In the first quarter we found a way to get to the open person, whether it was an outside shot or inside.”
One of Canton’s captains is Hoy’s older sister, Maddie, a 6-foot-senior. The duo combines to give Canton a height advantage over many opponents.
“We put in a new box play where I get the ball and give it to (Ava) down low, and you saw her (performance),” Maddie Hoy said. “She’s a beast down low. That’s my thing, get it out high and give it to her. It tends to work.”
Just twenty days earlier the Wildcats (9-5, 6-2) had defeated Canton 48-40 in Gouverneur.
Neither team took control of Wednesday’s game early and Gouverneur led 11-10 before Maddie Hoy hit a 3-point basket just before the buzzer to give Canton a 13-11 lead.
“One of the first things I told (Ava), we can definitely beat them,” Maddie Hoy recalled of conversation with her sister prior to Wednesday’s game.
Ava Hoy scored just nine seconds into the second quarter and picked up the first nine points of the quarter for Canton, finishing with 11 as the Golden Bears built a 31-23 halftime lead.
“We were more patient with the basketball and worked the boards a little better,” Canton coach Jim DiSalvo said, comparing Wednesday’s game to the earlier loss. “We were more deliberate on offense. (Ava) is a great player. Sometimes you forget that she’s a sophomore, being 6-3 helps. She does well inside, but she’s got a great outside shot, too. It’s hard to play her inside or out, most teams struggle with that, but today she was hot inside, so we just kept her inside.
“We wanted to post her up. We had a good matchup with her inside so we just went with her inside. She was open and we would feed her. She should have a good career here in the next couple years.”
Ava Hoy started the third quarter the same way as the second, scoring 31 seconds in and picking up Canton’s first eight points and producing 14 for the quarter as Canton stretched the lead to 16 points at once stage (45-29).
Canton features a young team with just four seniors and gotten off to a mediocre start, with a losing record heading into Wednesday’s game.
But Maddie Hoy believes there is potential for a strong finish and a good postseason.
“I think (Canton’s potential) is untapped,” she said. “We are a pretty young team. We struggled with turnovers in the past. Tonight I think is the first night we were calm, cool and collected the entire time when they were pressing.”
Gouverneur received 21 points from Raelin Burns, 12 coming on free throws.
“We just didn’t rebound the basketball,” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin said. “We haven’t played very well the last couple games and it showed tonight, again. Until we decide to start doing things a little bit better, we’re going to have a hard time moving forward.”
