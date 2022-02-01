HEUVELTON — Point guard Ava Howie is a second year freshman on the Hammond girls basketball team.
But she has been around the varsity level since her grade school days when she participated in practice drills as a manager with hopes of joining the long line of Red Devil standouts who have filled their gym with banners.
On Tuesday night she was as clutch as she was cool in a methodical fourth-quarter march as the Red Devils took a giant step toward gaining the 2021-22 Northern Athletic Conference West Division banner. The No. 3 Red Devils outscored Heuvelton by nine in the fourth quarter to gain a 57-55 victory, stay unbeaten in divisional play and beat the No. 8 Bulldogs in a duel of state-ranked Class D teams for the second time in six days.
Howie buried a key 3-pointer with one minute to play to give the Devils (10-1, 8-0) their biggest lead of the game at 54-51, dropped in a free-throw with eight seconds to play and then was part of swarming defensive stop that blocked a Bulldog shot as time expired.
“Ava Howie hit a three in the final minutes, which really helped with the momentum change,” said Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby. “She is the type of player that stays in the gym after practice to get more shots up. She puts in the work and it shows.”
Howie (5 rebounds, 4 assists) hit two 3s and scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, where every Hammond starter scored and every starter played strong with the ball against a trapping Heuvelton defense.
Avery Kenyon scored inside to give the Devils a 56-53 lead with 26.8 seconds left to play after Dakota Mouthorp revived Heuvelton’s hopes with a long 3-pointer. Bella Doyle answered Kenyon inside for Heuvelton (13-4, 8-2) with 14.2 seconds left, setting up the game’s climax.
“We just didn’t execute in the second half like we did in the first half and we just haven’t learned how to close out a game like this yet,” said Heuvelton coach Rob Powers. “We had a play called at the end but we didn’t get a good look.”
“Hammond played with great poise and played phenomenal defense,” he added. “Ava Howie is just outstanding as a freshman and Landree Kenyon is just a tough matchup for us. And Alyssa Crosby has shown in her first year that she is a great coach.”
Kenyon finished with a game-high 21 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks in a high-octane duel in the post with Heuvelton’s Doyle, who delivered seven points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Alyvia Crosby (4 assists) and Hailey Manning (5 rebounds) both scored eight points in timely fashion and Sadey Sprabary scored four of her six points in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs also featured excellent scoring balance as Ali Trathen (4 rebounds, 3 steals) scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, sparking a 22-17 lead, Mouthorp (5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Rylin McAllister (4 rebounds, 4 assists) each buried two 3s in 10-point efforts, Katie Cunningham (4 steals) finished with eight points and Raya McGaw provided a solid six-point interior effort off the bench.
“We were careless with the ball at times and Heuvelton knows how to capitalize on that,” Coach Crosby said. “Overall it was another great game between two good games that went down to the final seconds.”
