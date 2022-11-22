FORT COVINGTON — Bigger isn’t always necessarily better.
Such is the case for Salmon River’s Joryan Adams.
A month after catching the attention of the Niagara University women’s lacrosse coaching staff while competing as a member of the U18 Haudenosaunee Nationals team at the prestigious Brodgen Cup in Maryland in mid-October, the senior three-sport standout signed her national letter of intent committing to their NCAA Division I program.
“I was told that what interested them in me the most was my ability to play huge while only being five-foot tall,” said Adams, who officially became a part of the Purple Eagles women’s lacrosse program last week at a ceremony held at the high school gym.
“From what I understand about college lacrosse, smaller players are in big demand, especially attackers. I know that when I go to the net, I draw a lot of penalties for contact to my head and neck because the defense has to reach down when they play me,” she added. “It’s just a good feeling to be able to say that I’m a Division I athlete.”
The daughter of Ryan and Shelby Adams of Akwesasne, Adams became interested in sports at an early age, eventually becoming a member of the varsity girls lacrosse team at Salmon River as a seventh-grader. This past fall she was named to the Central Division All-NAC First Team for girls soccer, earning Athlete of Distinction status as well for having maintained outstanding grades throughout her varsity career.
Adams also made lead contributions to the girls hockey team at Salmon River that won the Section 10 championship for the 2019-20 season. There was an abbreviated 2020-21 season due to COVID-related issues and Salmon River did not field a team last winter and won’t again this season, so Adams has shifted her talents to the school’s indoor track team where she plans to run in the middle-distance events.
“My dad got me involved with sports and I wound up being very competitive,” Adams said. “I’ve been playing multiple sports all my life but lacrosse really sparked my interest and that was the sport that I knew I wanted to pursue the most.”
With her commitment to attend Niagara last week, Adams became the second Salmon River girls lacrosse player in a span of six days to gain a Division I scholarship to play Division I college lacrosse after classmate Wynter Jock signed her letter of intent with Notre Dame on Nov. 9. They follow former Salmon River standouts Jacelyn Lazore and Mimi Lazore, who chose to attend prep school. Both are seniors on their respective Division I teams with Jacelyn Lazore contributing to the program at Virgina Tech and Mimi Lazore at Dartmouth.
Before becoming a member of the varsity squad at Salmon River, Adams participated in the Akwesasne Attack youth program. Her talent eventually led to earning a spot with the Haudenosaunee Nationals, which is the women’s lacrosse team that represents the Iroquois Confederacy at international competitions. Team Haudenosaunee became a full member of World Lacrosse in 2008 while the Salmon River girls lacrosse team became the newest member the Northern Athletic Conference in 2012.
After struggling to generate wins early on, the Shamrocks have become a perennial contender for regular season and Section 10 playoff championships. Salmon River has put together two straight undefeated NAC seasons with Adams playing a lead role in that success.
“I thought about going to prep school but it wasn’t a good option for me,” Adams said. “I’m glad I stayed at Salmon.”
Niagara University is located in Lewiston, just north of Niagara Falls. Like the majority of the Division I teams sponsored by NU, women’s lacrosse team competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Other schools include Manhattan, Siena, Fairfield, Marist, Iona, Canisius, Quinnipiac and Monmouth, with Rider slated to join the women’s lacrosse standings for the Spring of 2024. The Purple Eagles went 9-9 overall last spring with a 5-3 record in the MAAC.
“I don’t think that I’ll be a starter but I expect to play some at attacker and midfielder,” Adams said. “Getting a chance to play college lacrosse has always been a dream of mine.”
