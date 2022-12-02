CHATEAUGAY — Time and time again, the name Olivia Cook appeared in newspaper sports articles for the Chateaugay girls varsity soccer team, helping the Bulldogs compile a 19-0-1 record this past season.
And it wasn’t just during the recently completed 2022 fall campaign, but for the past several seasons, as the Chateaugay senior helped lead the Bulldogs into postseason play with three consecutive league championships, two straight Section 10 Class D titles (Chateaugay was leading and declared champion during the COVID-shortened season of 2020), as well as spots in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s postseason tournament for two consecutive years. Chateaugay also made a trip to the Cortland area and participated in the state semifinals her junior year, as the team finished that season with a 17-3-1 record.
The Chateaugay girls are the two-time defending Section 10 Class D champions and a four-time Northern Athletic Conference East Division regular-season champ — and Cook, the 2022 Times All-North MVP for the Northern Athletic Conference, has been a solid contributor to all of those titles.
During the past two seasons, she has led the Chateaugay team in scoring with more than 30 goals in both and has scored more than 90 goals during her five-year varsity career. She netted 31 goals and had 12 assists this past season, to increase her career assist total to 51.
“I was very excited to find out,” Cook said upon learning she was named Times All-North MVP. “This is a really special way for me to end my high school soccer career.”
It wasn’t just the Chateaugay senior who was happy upon hearing the news.
“What a great honor for her,” said Chateaugay head coach Jason LaPlante, who coached Cook in five of his six years at the helm. “It’s going to be really different next season. It will be the first year we haven’t had a Cook on the team since I took over after Langer (Steve Lang) retired.”
Olivia Cook made the varsity team as an eighth-grader and got the chance to play with her sister, Hannah, who was a goalie for the Bulldogs.
“It was great playing with my sister that first year, but I don’t mind telling you that it was pretty scary,” she said. “I was like a stick figure out there, not being sure of what to do and not knowing how the older kids would respond to me as a newcomer on the team, and the fact that I was just an eighth-grader.”
As that first season went on, so did her acceptance by the veterans on the team.
“They were pretty good about it. They explained things to me when I was doing something wrong and they helped me grow into the player that I am today,” Cook said. “A lot of the girls, along with coach, showed me just what hard work and the desire to win will do for a player, to make that person a better player.
“I feel that I am a smarter player now with all that I have learned over the years and that makes me a better player overall. The hard work has really paid off,” said Cook, who was also named the NAC East Division’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“I can’t get better if I don’t know what my mistakes are and how to correct them,” she said, crediting not only her coaches and former teammates, but words of advice from both mom, Trish, and dad Robert, or BJ, as he is known.
“Both of my parents have pushed me to become the best I can be. They both have sacrificed a lot of their time to help me improve,” Cook said. “Any player that wants to improve has to be able to work hard, and has to be willing to listen to advice.”
Cook also excels in the classroom, holding a collective 90-plus average in the classroom.
Cook, who lives with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss on the scalp and face, said she plans to play soccer at the college level and has received multiple offers from several schools, naming Potsdam, Cortland and Brockport among those interested.
As for the immediate future, she is focused on helping Malone’s girls hockey team earn a second straight regular-season title and hopes to contribute to a return trip to the NYSPHSAA finals. The skating Huskies finished second in the state last season.
