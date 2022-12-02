Cook’s tenure newsworthy

Chateaugay senior Olivia Cook is the Times’ All-North Northern Athletic Conference MVP in girls soccer. John Gokey/Malone Telegram

CHATEAUGAY — Time and time again, the name Olivia Cook appeared in newspaper sports articles for the Chateaugay girls varsity soccer team, helping the Bulldogs compile a 19-0-1 record this past season.

And it wasn’t just during the recently completed 2022 fall campaign, but for the past several seasons, as the Chateaugay senior helped lead the Bulldogs into postseason play with three consecutive league championships, two straight Section 10 Class D titles (Chateaugay was leading and declared champion during the COVID-shortened season of 2020), as well as spots in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s postseason tournament for two consecutive years. Chateaugay also made a trip to the Cortland area and participated in the state semifinals her junior year, as the team finished that season with a 17-3-1 record.

