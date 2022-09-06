“Alli leads our defense from the sweeper position and it is rare that a ball gets by her,” Curry added. “She is very fast, she has excellent ball skills and she has a strong kick to clear the ball up the field when needed. She also enjoys using her sharp skills to dribble the ball around our opponents and contributes to our offense when she pushes up and overlaps into our offensive end.”
“Alli has a strong work ethic and she is a pleasure to coach. I have known Alli since she was a seventh grader,” she said. “It has been my pleasure to be her P.E. teacher and coach.”
The Bulldogs returned 16 of 19 players from last year’s soccer team that placed second at 9-2-1 behind 12-0 Lisbon, in the NAC West race.
Trathen and halfback Katie Cunningham both earned First Team All-NAC West selection last year and fullback Lily Spooner and stopper Chasity Johnson were voted to the second team. Raya McGaw rounds out the defense, which returned intact.
The Bulldogs are part of outstanding cast in a deep NAC West and Section 10 Class D as illustrated by the recent OFA Tournament.
In the first round the host Class B Blue Devils advanced past Heuvelton by virtue of a shootout after a 1-1 tie and Hammond and Lisbon tied at 2-2 in an NAC West matchup where the Red Devils moved on in a shootout.
Hammond edged OFA 1-0 in the championship game and Lisbon downed Heuvelton 2-0 in the consolation game. Heuvelton and Lisbon played a quick rematch on Tuesday in another key early season game.
Coming out of the tournament with a tie and a loss did nothing to diminish Alli Trathen’s enthusiasm for the season ahead.
“Those were two great games against very good teams. It is still very early and we have a very good team,” she said. “We are motivated to get it right.”
Based on early action, defending champion Lisbon, Heuvelton and Hammond will play in a very deep NAC West Division with Hermon-DeKalb, Edwards-Knox and Harrisville looking to improve. Morristown has merged with Hammond for the current season.
Chateaugay (13-1-0) edged Colton-Pierrepont (11-1-2) in a close NAC East race last season followed by Brushton-Moira (8-4-2) and Madrid-Waddington (8-5-1).
Chateaugay and Lisbon shared the Section 10 Class D title and Madrid-Waddington shared the Class C crown with Norwood-Norfolk of the Central Division. A multi-team race could develop for the East crown.
Massena reeled off a rare run of the table to 12-0 in the always strong and deep Central Division and won the Section 10 Class A title over Malone (6-6-2). Runner-up Gouverneur (11-2-1) defeated Canton (7-4-3) for Section 10 Class B honors and OFA (5-5-4) figures to also be very competitive in the division, which featured a host of ties last season.
Potsdam showed itself ready to move up from a rare losing season at 4-8-2 by defeating Gouverneur 1-0 in its own John Jeffers Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Two developments this season will be teams playing in sudden victory overtimes following ties and Canton moving from Class B to Class C in the Section 10 Tournament.
