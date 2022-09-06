“Alli leads our defense from the sweeper position and it is rare that a ball gets by her,” Curry added. “She is very fast, she has excellent ball skills and she has a strong kick to clear the ball up the field when needed. She also enjoys using her sharp skills to dribble the ball around our opponents and contributes to our offense when she pushes up and overlaps into our offensive end.”

“Alli has a strong work ethic and she is a pleasure to coach. I have known Alli since she was a seventh grader,” she said. “It has been my pleasure to be her P.E. teacher and coach.”

