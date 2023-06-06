Header Header

Salmon River’s Makenna Manson sprints to the win in the 200 meters during the Section 10 Championships on Friday at Tupper Lake. Alain St. Pierre/Courier Observer

TUPPER LAKE — After being forced to relocate one week into the Northern Athletic Conference regular season, the Potsdam girls track team and field was right at home in the Section 10 Championships.

Competing at the Tupper Lake Central circuit last Thursday and Friday after participants in the steeplechase were carted to Ogdensburg on Wednesday, the Sandstoners overcame a two-day deficit to undefeated NAC champion Norwood-Norfolk en route to defending their sectional title with a 122 points. Norwood-Norfolk finished second with 111 points, followed by Canton with 87, Malone with 73 and Madrid-Waddington with 65.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.