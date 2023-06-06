TUPPER LAKE — After being forced to relocate one week into the Northern Athletic Conference regular season, the Potsdam girls track team and field was right at home in the Section 10 Championships.
Competing at the Tupper Lake Central circuit last Thursday and Friday after participants in the steeplechase were carted to Ogdensburg on Wednesday, the Sandstoners overcame a two-day deficit to undefeated NAC champion Norwood-Norfolk en route to defending their sectional title with a 122 points. Norwood-Norfolk finished second with 111 points, followed by Canton with 87, Malone with 73 and Madrid-Waddington with 65.
“It’s been a very challenging season for us,” said Trinity Robin, who serves as co-head coach of Potsdam along with Jodi Tiernan. “We had one very cold home meet back in the middle of April and they literally tore up our track the next day. We had to find ways to supplement our training and they all worked so hard and supported each other any way they could. They really persevered through a lot.”
“It was really hot here Thursday and I was sensing a lot of anxiety. The girls were feeling pressured to win the meet and needed to focus more on themselves and doing their best,” she added. “Once they starting doing that, things fell into place for us.”
All the sectional champions crowned in Tupper Lake and at OFA qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships slated for this weekend at Middletown High School. The top finishers also earned first team All-NAC status and the runners-up make up the second team.
Junior Lindy Betrus anchored the individual scoring for the Sandstoners after winning the triple jump at 35 feet, 3.75 inches and also placed second in the 400 and third in the long jump as she was named the Outstanding Field Events competitor of the meet. Senior Izzy Shatraw also played a lead role, finishing second in the 400 hurdles and third in the 1,500 before going on to anchor the winning 1,600 relay effort where she trailed going into the final 200 yards before out legging a Canton runner to post a time of 4 minutes, 17.16 seconds. Seniors Emma Brosell and Jaedyn Rutledge were also part of the quartet along with junior Ali Grainger.
Potsdam’s other win came in the shot put where junior Lola Buckley claimed top honors with a personal best toss of 30-8.5. Freshman Jasmine McKnight also aided the championship effort, placing third in the 100 and fourth in both the 200 and long jump, while Grainger was fourth in the 400 and 800. Rutledge ran fourth in the 400 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles.
“We just had so many different girls step up for us again the way they have all year,” Robin said.
Senior Sharon Colbert, a Parishville-Hopkinton student who competes for Norwood-Norfolk through a merger agreement, emerged as the leading individual scorer of the meet after pacing both the 1,500 and 3,000 in respective times of 5:04 and 11:38.78 while placing second in the 800, and she was the easy choice for the Outstanding Distance Runner of the meet. She also teamed up with Madison Carista, Allie Snell and Rachel Hewey to capture the 3,200 relay in a time of 10:35.55. Carista made strong solo contributions as well, placing second in the 1,500, third in the 800 and sixth in the triple jump. Hewey finished third in the high jump, fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase at OFA and fifth in the 400 hurdles. Snell, who also attends Parishville-Hopkinton, ran third in the 3,200, fourth in the 1,500 and sixth in the 800. Madeline Elliott led the Norwood-Norfolk scoring in the throwing events, placing third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
“We had a great year,” said Norwood-Norfolk coach Kent Fetter. “Potsdam just had a few more girls place in the top six than we did.”
Dual medalists accounted for the rest of the individual wins with Salmon River junior Makenna Manson sprinting to wins in the 100 and the 200 in respective times of 12.76 and 26.09 as the Shamrocks placed seventh in the team standings 32 points. Manson shared the Outstanding Sprinter Award with Malone freshman Addyson King, who won both the 400 in 58.95 and the 800 in 2:20.2. Also scoring a pair of firsts was Canton junior Stella Shipman, who swept the 100 hurdles (17.05) and 400 hurdles (1:08.9).
Other solo champions included Madrid-Waddington senior Hailee Blair in the long jump at 16-8.5-, Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines in the high jump at 5-2-, Kaitlyn Putman of Madrid-Waddington in the discus at 91-9- and Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis in the pentathlon with 2,507 points. Blair and Putman also combined with Hailey Marcellus and Reese Durant to lead the 400 relay in 50.93 seconds. For her efforts, Putman was named the Outstanding Thrower of the meet
Following the last day of the championships, Madrid-Waddington’s Blair and Tupper Lake’s Ellis was honored as this year’s recipients of the Tim Opdyke Award as the outstanding all-around competitors in the NAC as chosen by the section’s track and field officials.
