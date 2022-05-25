CANTON — Canton’s Ryan Jones and Sam Sieminski hope to lead their team to a second straight title when the Section 10 golf championship tees off Friday morning at St. Lawrence University.
Jones, a sophomore, is the defending individual champion as well.
Canton has enjoyed an undefeated regular season and wants to use the home-course advantage to add another Section 10 title.
“The advantage to being here is we play here all the time,” Golden Bears coach Rob Brown said. “The kids know the course. With the guys I have, they are always out playing. They love the game. They work hard on it in the offseason and they really enjoy playing. They are just great kids at the end of the day, which makes my job so much easier.”
In rankings compiled by the iwanamaker web site, Sieminski, a junior, entered this weekend as the fourth-best individual golfer in Section 10 with Jones eighth. The rankings calculate scores golfers have compiled along with difficulty level of courses, among other factors.
Massena sophomore Colin Patterson leads the rankings followed by Potsdam seventh-grader Ian VanWagner and Potsdam sophomore Christos Theodore.
“We’re very consistent,” Jones said of Canton’s team. “We try to go low every day.”
Said Sieminski, “I like the depth of our team. We’ve got some young kids on our team, middle schoolers bring up the five and six (positions), but they’ve pulled through for us so far this year. The depth has helped us with big wins, like the one over Potsdam (219-225 on May 9).”
Canton features a young team, but most of the key players this year were part of last year’s championship and can rely on that experience this weekend.
“We are used to the pressure,” Sieminski said. “It’s a lot different when you are in a competition like sectionals. We didn’t lose anybody out of our top four from last year. With home-course advantage, too, I like our odds.”
Said Jones on trying to repeat as individual champion: “I’m building more confidence. That win last year helped me. Going into this year, having home-course advantage, I hope I handle the pressure a little better even.”
One change for both golfers this season has been growth spurts. Each has grown about five or more inches since last year.
“It’s a little adjusting,” Jones said. “I’m hitting the ball further. I have to adjust my clubs, too.”
During this school year golf has been the only sport for Sieminski, who has also done some play-by-play announcing on live video streams of Canton basketball games.
“I’ve added a lot of length to my irons and game in general,” Sieminski said. “I’m just getting confident around the greens and making putts. Getting older and longer with the game definitely helps.”
CHALLENGING COURSE AWAITS
Canton’s duo, along with their coach, were asked their favorite holes on the SLU course, as well as their least favorite, and what it takes to succeed there.
“Probably 11,” Sieminski said about his favorite hole. “It’s not too long. I think I’ve birdied it twice of the three times we’ve played it. I absolutely don’t like 17. I don’t feel confident on the tee and I don’t hit the green.”
Said Jones, “My favorite hole is probably number four. I like hitting a good drive. I like playing even par through the first three and having a good chance with a good drive on four. (Hole) 15 on the back I like, too. Five is probably my least favorite, it gets me, too.”
Said Brown, “My favorite hole on this course is probably No. 12. It’s a short hole. It can be good or bad. If you don’t hit the green you can make a big number. Maybe 17 (is least favorite), a long par-3. You can get in some real bad spots if you don’t hit straight down the middle.
As for advice to all golfers on how to score well at SLU, Brown said, “You are going to have to strike the ball well. It’s going to be mucky (from rain) still. We have a little rain coming at the end of the week. If you can strike the ball well, and avoid the chunks, you can play well as long as you putt and chip well.”
