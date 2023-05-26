CANTON — Gouverneur sophomore Raine Rumble remained steady throughout his second round and wound up winning the Section 10 individual golf championship by two strokes over first-round leader Ryan Jones on Friday.
Rumble shot a two-over-par 74 at the Partridge Run Golf Course to take the title.
He was three-over-par on his front nine, but after making a birdie on the 10th hole he came through with pars the rest of the way to win from the second-to-last threesome.
“I was four back coming into today so I thought maybe,” Rumble said of his win. “I was just playing for the top nine. I birdied the 10th and made the eight pars after that. I didn’t check the leaderboard. I was just playing. I put a good round together and it just ended well.
“I didn’t want to let (pressure) get to me, so I was staying patient and calm. I’m excited for (the state tournament). It will be fun.”
Said Wildcats coach Michael Bason, “I was pleased. I knew he had it in him. We talked about it (Thursday). He played lights-out today. Two over on this course is a great round. It’s awesome to watch him play. Hopefully it means a lot for (Gouverneur). We kind of have a gap between Raine and the next group. Hopefully it will bring in some younger kids who want to play. We have two more years with him around, which will be awesome to watch.”
Bason said Rumble’s demeanor on the course helped him make up ground on the second day.
“He understands the swing, which is excellent. He doesn’t get rattled very often at all,” Bason said. “He took a seven (Thursday) and it didn’t rattle him. He’s humble. He’s brave and a great sport. He’s a great representative for the section.”
Jones, a junior who won the individual title in 2021, shot a first-round 74, but had trouble putting Friday and shot 80. Jones made pars on the last six holes to stay close.
“Overall I played pretty well, it was just these 3-foot putts,” Jones said. “I’ll go out to the putting green later today and practice those. It was a good solid week. I get to play with my buddy (John O’Neill) at states, which is fun. I hit the ball fine (today), it was just mostly putting. I kept missing them.”
Third place went to Potsdam eighth-grader Ian VanWagner, who at one point was tied for the lead, but shot six-over par on the back nine to finish with 81 strokes and 158 overall.
Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Ethan Bouchard placed fourth, followed by Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch and Canton’s John O’Neill.
Massena’s Colin Patterson finished seventh, followed by OFA’s Jack Mills and Salmon River’s Carter Johnson claimed the last spot in the state tournament with a playoff win over Tupper Lake’s Aiden Churco.
Canton’s Eliza Creurer shot 82 Thursday to repeat as Section 10 girls champion.
