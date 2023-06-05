ELMIRA — Massena junior Collin Patterson shot a 4-over par 76 in his second round to finish the NYSPHSAA boys golf championship in 19th spot Monday at the Mark Twain Golf Course.
Patterson fired a two-day total of 156 and shaved four strokes off his first round score.
Gouverneur sophomore and Section 10 individual champion Raine Rumble placed 22nd with a two-day total of 157. Canton junior Ryan Jones carded a 76 to end up in 25th.
Norwood-Norfolk senior Jace Dutch and Potsdam eighth grader Ian VanWagner were 48th and 50th, respectively.
Dante Bertoni of Section 4’s Union-Endicott sank a birdie-putt on the first playoff hole to beat Brody Burgess of Section 5’s Victor for the individual title.
Section 5 won the team sectional title and Section 10 placed 10th out of 11 sections.
