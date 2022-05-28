CANTON — Potsdam sophomore Tyler Berkman picked a perfect time to make one his very few mistakes in the medalist round of the Section 10 Golf Championships on Saturday at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club.
On the 18th hole, he ladled a short putt that rimmed out for only his second bogey of the back side. He quickly tapped in the ball to close out a round of 75 and a four-stroke margin (149-153) over Canton sophomore and 2021 champion Ryan Jones (77-76—153).
Berkman used a first-day 74 to open a three-stroke lead over Jones and seventh grade Potsdam teammate Ian VanWagner (77-79—156), who hung tough with a 37 on the front nine Saturday. But he slipped to a back-side 42 on a day when the golfers played the par-36 back nine of the course twice and played the second round off the tips (black tees).
“Playing off the back tees on the second side created a lot of tough holes and it was very wet. But overall the conditions weren’t that bad,” Berkman said.
“I managed my irons very well today and hit a lot of good approach shots to the greens.”
Berkman shot a 37-38—75 on the par-72 layout Saturday while Jones went 38-38—76 as the two skilled southpaws dueled in the final foursome.
Teeing on the 10th hole, Berkman twice drove his tee shots into the trees but both tee balls bounced back out into the fairway.
“I hit the trees on 10 on both rounds and when I saw the ball in the fairway the second time, I said to myself maybe this is my day because I doing a lot of things right,” he said.
It proved to be his day and a very enjoyable one.
He matched up with longtime friend Jones in the final round and his precocious teammate, VanWagner, finished fourth overall on the nine-man Section 10 team for the New York State Public High School Association Championships at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
“It was really fun playing with Ryan. We are buds and on the course we are very serious. But when it is over we are the best of friends,” said Berkman, who has played golf since early childhood with VanWagner, whose backyard borders one of the holes on the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
“I was so happy for Ian today. For someone so young he plays so well. Nothing bothers him,” Berkman said.
“Tyler and Ian are so much fun to coach,” said Potsdam assistant coach Mike LaSala of the two first-year varsity golfers who switched from lacrosse to golf this spring. “They are so competitive and they just get after everything in every sport they play whether it be golf, basketball or hockey.”
Jones shook off the disappointment of falling short of a repeat championship and was delighted to head to the states with two teammates from Canton, which won a second straight Section 10 Team Championship on Friday.
Sam Sieminski finished with a back-nine 36 and matched the best round of the day at 75 to place third at 79-75—154. John O’Neill settled into the eighth position at 162 after following up a 79 with an 83.
On Saturday, Jones made a quick move on the second hole of the first nine and cut the difference to one when he eagled the 11th hole and Berkman parred. But Berkman birdied two of the next four holes where Jones encountered three bogeys and added a stroke to his lead with a 37-38 margin on the first nine. The duo matched 38s on the second nine.
“I just missed a lot of putts today which looked good. I had one come out of the hole,” Jones said. “It is always fun to play with Tyler. Today on the front nine he just hit some darts into holes and made key putts.”
Jace Dutch of Norwood-Norfok qualified fifth at 80-77—157, Evan Collette of Salmon River took sixth at 78-80—158, NAC MVP Colin Patterson of Massena earned the seventh spot on the state tournament team with 79-82—161 and OFA’s Ethan Bouchard went 81-82—163 to capture the ninth spot one stroke ahead of Clifton-Fine’s Matt Daniels at 164.
SECTION 10 FINALE
1. Tyler Berkman (Potsdam) 74-75-149
2. Ryan Jones (Canton) 77-76-153
3. Sam Sieminski (Canton) 79-75-154
4. Ian VanWagner (Potsdam) 77-79-156
5. Jace Dutch (NN) 80-77- 157
6. Evan Collette (SR) 78-80 - 158
7. Colin Patterson (Mass) 79-82-161
8. John O’Neil (Canton) 79-83 -162
9. Ethan Bouchard (OFA) 81-82-163
Other Second Day Golfers
Matt Daniels (CF) 79-85-164
Raine Rumble (Gouv) 85-80-165
Cooper Grant (Potsdam) 83-85-168
Nick McRoberts (OFA) 83-88-171
Bill LaPierre (CP) 88-84-172
Dawson Miletich (Mal) 82-91- 173
Sullivan Rumble (Gouv) 82-92-174
Michael Myers (OFA) 91-88-179
Cayden Cady (Canton) 92-87-179
Ben Poupore (Mal) 86+94-180
Gabriel Clark (OFA) 91-91-182
Jack Mills (OFA) 92-91-183
Christos Theodore (Potsdam) 91-94-185
Tyler Zebedee (Canton) 92-94-186
Jack Monette (Mal) 90-97-187
William LeRoy (Mal) 90-102-192
Eystn Wylie (SR) 89-116-205
