CANTON — Canton senior Sam Sieminski will be in a unique position when the Section 10 golf championship event is held at the Partridge Run course in Canton on May 26-27.
Partridge Run is the home course for Madrid-Waddington, which is hosting the event, but Sieminski is the current club champion there, winning that title in September.
Sieminski hopes to help the Golden Bears win a third straight Section 10 team title, then chase after the individual title the following day.
Last year he finished third in the individual championship at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course behind champion Tyler Berkman of Potsdam and Canton’s Ryan Jones, Sieminski’s teammate.
Berkman won’t play in the tournament as he opted to return to boys lacrosse this season.
“It doesn’t really feel like the end of the road, because I’ve still got fall season and college golf,” Sieminski said of his final month of high school play.
Sieminski will continue in competitive golf in the fall with Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa.
“It’s basically just an SLU in Pennsylvania,” Sieminski said of his future home. “I really love the coach (Darwin Breaux). I’ve met him multiple times. Every time I go (visit), it makes me look more forward to going there. I wanted to go south, at least weather-wise, to lengthen the season overall.”
Canton coach Rob Brown is welcoming almost everyone back from last year’s team and looking forward to seeing Sieminski continue to grow as a golfer.
“He’s been with me since the seventh grade and he’s grown a lot the past six years,” Brown said. “He’s a great kid. His short game is really good. He (hits) straight, doesn’t try to kill the ball. He makes it look good, as simple as it can be. He’s worked so hard. So proud of where he came from. He started out barely hitting the ball, 125 yards, now he’s out with the big kids.”
Sieminski is anticipating the possibilities this season.
“We are looking for a third win in a row as a team, so obviously that’s going to be fun,” Sieminski said. “We had three of our guys go to states last year and we are hoping for the same thing again. I can’t wait to just go out and compete, play with my friends and have a fun time this year.”
Sieminski will close it out with the Section 10 tournament in a very familiar setting.
“I’ve played at Partridge my whole life, so I definitely know the ins and outs of that course. It should be a fun time,” he said. “I’m hoping for the best and will do what I can to do as much as I can individually, and help my team win.”
Three current Section 10 athletes are club champions in the area. Jones won the SLU club title and Berkman won in Potsdam.
“I’m sure the adults don’t like it,” Sieminski joked about the youth movement. “It’s fun. We just like to compete. It’s what we do for fun. When we are not in school, we are out on the course. We work on our game, and seeing it pay off, it’s fun to see.”
Sieminski comes from an athletic family. His uncle, Greg Carvel, coached the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team to a national championship in 2021. His mother, Mary Beth, is in the Canton High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and his father, Randy, is athletic director at SUNY Canton.
His older sister, Sarah, was a Most Valuable Player on the Times All-North girls basketball team in 2020 and his cousin, Eliza Creurer, won the Section 10 girls golf championship last year. Another cousin, Etta Coburn, will play NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse next year at UMass.
“Eliza has such a bright future,” Sieminski said. “Usually we are known for hockey (in the family). I have so many cousins and it’s great to see everybody succeed. It’s just great to see all my family succeed in other sports.”
