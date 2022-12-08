POTSDAM — Because it is impossible to golf when the ground is covered with ice and snow, Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman had to find some other activity to pass the winter months.
Turns out he’s really good at hockey as well.
Berkman has become known as one of the top young golfers in the area, having already won three Potsdam Club championships as a teenager. Last year he recorded 26 goals and 28 assists for the Potsdam boys hockey team, leading Section 10 in scoring.
He started big, with two goals and eight assists in a 12-2 victory over Tupper Lake, which turned out to be the only win of the season for the Sandstoners.
His only previous season on the varsity he had scored 10 points.
“A little bit of it had to do with an injury I had in the eighth grade, missed half the season,” said Berkman, who is now a junior. “Age-wise, last year I was one of the older, more mature guys. In eighth grade I was younger and a newcomer on the team and learning how to find my way.”
Potsdam wants to win more games this season and the Sandstoners have a new coach to help in that task, 1995 alum Jack Charlebois.
“I’m very excited,” Charlebois said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a quite a while, but family, work and life got in the way. I have a chance now. There is a long tradition and history with Potsdam. I was fortunate enough to be on a good team. It’s a program with a lot of history and tradition and just to be a part of it from the other side is exciting for me.
Having a scorer like Berkman is a good place to start to build up a program.
“We are very fortunate there,” Charlebois said. “He’s kind of a natural talent. We are very lucky to have him. What I’ve noticed, seen him growing up, is what kind of leader he is. He’s very charismatic. He treats every kid with respect whether they are a senior or a freshman. Kids seem to gravitate toward him almost instinctively.”
Berkman has also been revitalized by the new coaching staff, which includes former Clarkson recruit Dakota Ford.
“It’s been like a spark on the team for sure,” Berkman said. “We kind of have gotten some new life, energy is brighter. He’s done some good things. He’s getting the program back where it needs to be with new energy on the team.”
With all the success he enjoyed on the ice last season a natural question for Berkman is whether he sees a future in hockey past high school.
“I’m pretty set on golf,” Berkman said. “If I had to choose, If i were to play hockey after high school I’d probably go to a prep school and continue my way onto juniors. Options are always open. I had a conversation with my family. Maybe hockey is the sport. Who knows? I realized there is a big world out there and lot of other hockey players. In golf I am competing well around the state. In hockey I’m competing well around the section.”
One trait that has made Berkman a great golfer is paying off in hockey as well.
“Confidence is everything,” Berkman said. “Having the mind-set of knowing I can go out and be best player I can be. You don’t need to have every skill in the world, if you had the right mind-set that you are one of the best players on the ice. Just knowing I’ve been at the top before in golf, when I won a Section 10 championship in golf. In hockey I haven’t won yet, but I’ve been there before in a different sport.”
Berkman, who is 5-foot-7, enjoyed watching former Clarkson player Jack Jacome, who is 5-foot-8.
“Jack was my favorite guy,” Berkman said. “A couple years ago I’d try to get his stick after the game. I loved watching him. He always had that mentality that he would go in there and push someone around.
“Being smaller, people always knock down the small guy. I’m a lot quicker. I can duck a lot of checks and get under people and am quicker in the corners, just faster in general.”
