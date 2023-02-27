POTSDAM — The Potsdam boys hockey team hadn’t played for a Section 10 championship since 2014 and hadn’t won the top prize since 2011.

Both those timelines changed Monday as the Sandstoners completed a season-long turnaround by skating to an 8-5 victory over Massena in the Division I final at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.