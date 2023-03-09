Shamrocks aiming high for state title

Salmon River Central hockey captains Evan Collette, Luke Miller, Kade Cook and Rick Chatland hold the NAC and Section 10 Division II championship trophies that the Shamrocks garnered this season. Alain St. Pierre/Courier Observer

FORT COVINGTON — On paper, the Salmon River Central boys hockey team has consistently been ranked number one in the New York State Sports Writers Association Division II polls.

This weekend, the Shamrocks will be out to confirm that status on the ice at HarborCenter in Buffalo at the state championships.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.