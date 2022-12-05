FORT COVINGTON — The 2022-23 edition of the Salmon River Central boys hockey team brings back fond memories for head coach Tim Cook.
And, for good reason.
Four members of this year’s squad are the sons of players who competed on the 1992 NYSPHSAA Division II championship team and two others are the sons of a player from the 2001 state champions.
“When I see those guys, I can’t help but think about the ‘92 team. I was one of the younger guys and I didn’t play a ton. A lot of things fell into place for us,” said Cook, who took over as coach of the hockey program at Salmon River in 2008.
“That year, I learned what it was like to be on a true team. It was the most successful team that I ever played on because we all understood our roles and everybody worked hard to get better. And,” he added, “for us to go that far and win it all, we had to have a little bit of luck.”
Cook’s son, Kade Cook, is one of four seniors on this year’s Shamrocks team whose fathers played for the 1992 state champions. The other three seniors are Caiden Cartier, son of Casey Cartier, Chase Lewis, son of Bryan Lewis, and Luke Miller, son of assistant coach and Salmon River athletic director Shawn Miller. The sibling duo of junior Carter Johnson and sophomore Dylan Johnson are the sons of Bill Black, who played for the 2001 championship team. Adding to the state championship karma surrounding the Shamrocks this winter is assistant coach Pete Durant, who skated on the 1992 squad, and assistant coach Ted Cook, who also played on the 2001 team.
Salmon River opens the season as defending NAC Division II regular season and Section 10 Division II playoff champions. The Shamrocks’ banner season ended in a double-overtime loss at home to Section 6 champion Starpoint in the first round of the state tournament.
“We talk about being on the championship team and what it took to win the whole thing from time to time with the players,” Cook said. “Last year, we were so close. We lost to Starpoint in two overtimes and they lost to Pelham in overtime in the championship game. We just never got that break that we needed in the end.”
The 1992 team was coached by Mike Miller, who took over the previous year from Bill Plante and wound up stepping aside before the start of the 1992-93 season.
“Mike had been a minor hockey coach and had gone through the paces with most of the guys on the high school team. From what I understand, he was a pretty good hockey player,” Cook said. “Mike is a soft-spoken guy but when he spoke to us, we listened to him and we did what we were told.”
The 1992 championship run by the Shamrocks started with a 6-4 win over Canton in the Section 10 final. They went on to face Section 2 champion Glens Falls in the first round. The game was scheduled to be played at Tom Cavanaugh Arena but a measles outbreak in the Glens Falls school district forced the game to be played with no spectators.
“I remember all the players and coaches from the hockey team were put on a bus and taken to a local health clinic where we all got a measles shot,” Cook recalled.
As far as the game itself was concerned, the Shamrocks skated to an 8-6 win to advance to the semifinals the following week at the Utica Aud where they went up against Section I champion Rye and earned their way to the title game via a 4-2 win.
After falling behind 4-1 in the first period, and trailing 6-5 midway through the third, the Shamrocks rallied behind three straight goals by senior Ray Jock to pull out an 8-6 win and claim the fourth state in the program’s history.
The 2001 team dominated its way to the state championship, blanking St. Lawrence Central 6-0 in the sectional final before going on to thump Section 7 champion Lake Placid 8-2 in the semifinals they outscoring Rochester-Aquinas 3-1 in the championship game where they generated a 37-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The 1992 championship team and this year’s squad competed in different eras of high school hockey but according to coach Cook, at least one notable common denominator links the two.
“With the way things are now, people are spread out all over the place playing for different associations when they aren’t playing for their high school teams,” he said.
“The guys on the 1992 team, we grew up playing hockey together all the way from minor hockey on up. We were a real unified group and that’s one of the similarities I see with this year’s team,” he added. “They’ve played sports together since they were little kids. Most of them were on the North Franklin teams that won states in PeeWees and Bantams a few years back, so they’ve shared the experience of winning a state championship together.”
Along with entering the season as defending NAC Division regular season and Section 10 Division II champions, most of the players on the Shamrocks roster this winter have been part of an impressive championship streak for Salmon River boys athletics. Starting with the Class B soccer title claimed in 2021, they have since gone on to win sectional crowns in hockey, baseball, lacrosse and then again in soccer this past season.
“This group just finds a way to win, it doesn’t matter what sport,” said Cook, who coached the Shamrocks to the soccer, hockey and baseball titles while Jim Barnes guided the lacrosse team.
