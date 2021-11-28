BRASHER FALLS — Few high school hockey coaches in New York State have enjoyed more success and none have served behind the bench longer in Section 10 history.
Such is the legacy forged by St. Lawrence Central’s Mickey Locke, who stepped aside as head coach of the Larries’ hockey program in mid-October after a storied career that spanned five decades. St. Lawrence’s new season starts Wednesday.
“As it got closer to this season, I found that my thoughts weren’t centered as much on coaching. I used to count down the days to that first day of practice but after 38 years, I just didn’t have that same fire any more. I figured it was time,” said Locke, who first took over the head coaching reins of SLC hockey for the 1982-83 season.
“More than anything, I’m going to miss the day-to-day interaction with the kids. I loved going to practice and being on the ice with them,” he added. “I always viewed myself as a teacher and there was nothing more satisfying to me than looking a kid in the eye and knowing that I’ve given him some knowledge that he can use the rest his life.”
In bringing his career with SLC hockey to a close, Locke stands as the second-winningest coach in New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys hockey history with 508 wins. Only legendary Massena Central coach Stan Moore, who logged 522 victories behind the Red Raiders bench from 1960-93, sits ahead of him. Along with ranking second among coaches statewide in career wins, Locke retires as the longest serving coach in boys high school hockey, surpassing Moore’s 33-year tenure.
“Long-term numbers never really mattered a lot to me,” he said. “What was going on short-term, was always more important.”
Locke officially turned over the Larries’ head coaching duties to former player and SLC alumni Eric McLaughlin when practice for the upcoming 2021-22 NAC season opened November 15. McLaughlin served as assistant on the bench with Locke last winter during the COVID-shortened 2021 season, which saw the Larries limited to just a pair of games.
“Last season only lasted two games but at least we got a chance to work together,” Locke said. “I’m excited for Eric. He’s young and he’s enthusiastic.”
“We met before the first practice and talked about things,” he added. “I just told him, ‘Be yourself. Be prepared. Be honest with the kids.’”
McLaughlin is a 2007 graduate of SLC who went on to graduate from Cazenovia College in 2011 and presently works for the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He has spent the last five years honing his bench skills as coach of the highly-competitive St. Lawrence Steele 16U state tournament team, sanctioned by Canton Minor Hockey.
“I’ve had the luxury of playing for coach Locke and coaching with him last year,” McLaughlin said. “I always admired the way he was able to bring the most out of all of his players and that’s one of the things that I aspire to do.”
Madrid-Waddington graduate Colby McCall, who competed at the high school level for Norwood-Norfolk Central and recently served as assistant coach of the varsity boys soccer team at Colton-Pierrepont where he teaches, has been hired on as McLaughlin’s assistant.
“Colby has been helping out with the St. Lawrence Steele team so we have some familiarity with each other,” McLaughlin said.
A member of the Class of 1976 at SLC, Locke’s first experience with the hockey program dates back to his freshman year when he served as co-captain of the junior varsity squad under the guidance of Don Clark, who went on to enjoy success as head coach of the OFA boys varsity hockey program.
Locke was promoted to the varsity squad as a sophomore and put together an outstanding three-year career that saw him eventually serve as team captain his senior season.
“I actually had three different coaches for the three years that I played varsity hockey at St. Lawrence — Barnie Lantry, Rick Lade and Joe Jubinville ” he said.
Locke went on to continue his education and hockey career at SUNY Cortland, where he still ranks as one of the program’s all-time leading scorers. He also continues to share a program record for most points in a game with eight, on three goals and five assists, during the 1978-79 season and was the Red Letter Award recipient as the team’s most valuable player for the 1980-81 season.
“College is where I first thought about getting into coaching. The original plan was to get into teaching and possibly coach at some level,” said Locke, whose family built and began operating the Meadowbrook Golf Course in 1962.
Locke graduated in 1981 from Cortland where he studied economics and physical education. He spent his first three years out of college working as a long-term substitute teacher in the St. Lawrence Central School District and eventually took over as head coach of the varsity hockey program for the start of the 1982-83 season from Bert Dalbec, who had led the Larries to what still stands as their only state Division II championship the previous winter.
As Dalbec’s successor, Locke brought longstanding stability to a program that had gone through five coaching changes in the previous 10 years leading up to his being hired.
“Around the same time that I was named head coach, I had the opportunity to take over my father’s business but I also wanted to get into teaching. I faced one of those, ‘what am I going to do with my life?’ questions,” he said.
As fate would have it, Locke’s father passed away unexpectedly early into his coaching career and he chose to take over management of the golf course.
“It’s turned out to be a very smart decision,” he said.
But after devoting the last 38 years to both vocations, Locke has opted to concentrate his efforts on the family business.
“Golf season has just gotten so long. We start getting things ready in March, which is right at the end of hockey season, and by the time hockey starts back up in November, we’re still at the golf course. I was getting burned out,” he said.
“Because of the how busy things are on the business end, I just felt it wasn’t fair to the kids and not fair to the team if I couldn’t give hockey my full attention,” he said.
Over the course of his coaching career at SLC, Locke guided the Larries to a host of NAC regular season and Section 10 Division II playoff titles. Most recently, the Larries reached the state championship game in 2017 and the semifinals in 2013.
“Making it to the final fours in Utica and Buffalo, those were some highlights but the first big game that comes to mind for me is December 26, 1998. That was the night we beat Massena for the first time ever dating back to the early 1960s,” he said.
“What I’ll remember more than anything though, are the kids who played for me, especially the ones who would go through the wall for you,” he added.
According to SLC Athletic Director Joey Reome, Locke will long be remembered for his dedication the hockey program.
“Mickey doesn’t owe the school district a darn thing. He gave everything he had to Larries hockey,” he said. “He’s a legend in Brasher Falls and in the hockey community around the state. One look at the numbers he’s put up and no question he’s worthy of induction to the New York State Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame.”
Even rival coaches can attest to Locke’s influence on high school hockey in Section 10 and beyond.
“Mickey is the model of consistency for high school hockey coaches,” said Tim Cook, who has served as head coach of the Salmon River Central hockey program since 2008. “We’ve talked a lot since I took over as coach and I’m always asking him for advice. He’s been a mentor to a lot of people.”
“It’s definitely going to be different not having him around. He’s one of those coaches where you’re more focused on the guy behind the bench than you are on the players,” he added.
