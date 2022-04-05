MALONE — Malone athletic director Joey Santamoor looked around as he walked to the center of the middle school gym. Green bags dotted the hardwood.
Students from across northern Franklin County slipped on their shoulder pads before their faces disappeared behind their new white helmets.
Last month, the four-year long vision, through Malone Central School District, came to life.
Lacrosse had arrived for the Huskies.
“You’ll look back 10-20 years from now, and you’ll be able to say, ‘Hey, I helped do that,’” Santamoor said to the group of seventh through ninth graders. “When we’re winning state championships, you’ll be able to say, ‘I was a part of that.’”
The Malone school district’s boys and girls lacrosse programs this spring will begin as modified teams. The Huskies will compete in varsity competition starting next year.
“We’re feeling good (about starting),” seventh grader Christopher LaFlesh said, motioning to his friend, Alexander Ayotte.
“Me and him, we played last year, too ... (when) last year was really just practicing,” LaFlesh said.
Malone has a club program through its rec park and local YMCA, for boys and girls, ranging from grades 3-11, four days per week.
Malone’s school board back in August unanimously accepted Santamoor’s proposal to implement the two teams and elevate competition to the local high school level.
The boys team will be coached by Malone middle school teacher Chris Yaw, while Chateaugay athletic director Michelle “Babs” Reynolds will coach the girls’ team.
The modified teams this season will take on Malone’s traditional Section 10 opponents, in addition to Section 7 teams, such as Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh, Santamoor said.
“To me, a successful program ... builds awareness, where we can add more players in the future ... having these kids feel like they’ve succeeded. ... Just by being out there and making a name for themselves,” Santamoor said. “I don’t care about a win or a loss in modified, I care about building and all these kids are building the program right now for the varsity (team).”
Reynolds, who coached at Homer High School and SUNY Morrisville following her playing career at Huntington High School and SUNY Cortland, will bring over four Chateaugay student-athletes to the girls’ roster and two onto the boys’ roster. The Malone girls’ team last month held its first practice at Flanders Elementary School.
“It’s something new to try and I’ve never tried it before,” Chateaugay seventh grader Irelynn LaPlante said of lacrosse. “I thought it’d be fun.”
The Huskies will play in scrimmages on April 6 (girls) and April 8 (boys) against St. Lawrence Central, at home at 5 p.m. Malone’s first boys league game will be held April 13, also at home. The girls will play April 11 at home against Salmon River.
All modified games this season will take place at Harison soccer field. The varsity teams next year will play on the new turf football field. The modified teams next spring will remain at Harison.
“Do it proud,” Santamoor said to the new teams. “And show your Huskie pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.