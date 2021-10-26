SOUTH COLTON — Kaitlyn Houston scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to lead No. 3 Colton-Pierrepont past No. 6 Edwards-Knox 1-0 in overtime in a Section 10 Class D girls soccer quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Colts (14-1-2 overall) will face No. 2 Chateaugay in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam High School.
Kendall LaMora made six saves for the shutout against Edwards-Knox (6-9-1).
CHATEAUGAY 3, MORRISTOWN 0
Kaelyn Morgan made three saves as the Bulldogs defeated the No. 7 Green Rockets (5-10-3) in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
Olivia Cook scored in the first half and Angela Dwyer and Ali Johnston scored in the second for Chateaugay (15-2).
LISBON 5, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Emily Jordan was part of every goal, with two goals and three assists as the No. 1 Golden Knights (16-1) defeated the No. 8 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal in Lisbon.
Lisbon will face either No. 5 Hammond or No. 4 Heuvelton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam High School in a semifinal.
Leah Warren scored twice for Lisbon and Gabriel Richardson also scored.
Cassia Sago scored for the Panthers (5-11).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP
Dominic Fiacco finished third overall to lead Norwood-Norfolk to the team title at the Section 10 interdivisionals at Salmon River.
The Flyers scored 33 points, Canton was second with 39 and Malone was third with 52 points.
Canton’s Nick Lyndaker was the overall winner and teammate Max Finley was second.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK DOMINATES
The Flyers took the top three spots and six of the top seven to win the interdivisional with 17 points. Gouverneur was second with 48, followed by Canton with 88 and Malone with 89.
Maddie Dinneen won the individual title followed by teammates Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Mattigan Porter scored 12 points and added 11 assists to lead the Golden Bears to a 25-7, 25-6, 25-7 sweep of the Eagles (3-13, 1-8) in a West Division match in Canton.
Katie Bennett supplied 10 kills for Canton (17-0, 10-0) and Riley Taylor scored 11 points.
