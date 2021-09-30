SOUTH COLTON — Kendall LaMora stopped two shots to lead the Colton-Pierrepont girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
The Colts (8-1-1 overall, 7-1-1 division) scored first on an own goal and then added a goal from Jaeleigh Jacot.
Parishville-Hopkinton is 2-6, 2-5.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Maddison Armstrong made 11 saves as Madrid-Waddington shut out St. Lawrence in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Hailee Blair scored in the 50th minute for the Yellowjackets (6-1).
St. Lawrence is 4-5, 4-4.
LISBON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Emily Jordan scored twice in the second half to send Lisbon past Edwards-Knox in a West Division game in Russell.
Jordan’s game-winner came in the 78th minute for the Golden Knights (9-0, 7-0).
Heidi Moore scored in the first half for the Cougars (4-5, 4-4).
HEUVELTON 2, HAMMOND 0
Leanne Dietschweiler made four saves to lead the Bulldogs past the Red Devils (3-2, 2-2) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Dakota Mouthorp and Bella Doyle scored for Heuvelton (4-2-1, 3-2-1).
CANTON 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Hadley Alguire and Stella Shipman scored goals to send the Golden Bears past the Flyers (0-7-1, 0-6-1) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Bree Rogers made three saves for Canton (6-3, 6-2).
OFA 2, MALONE 1
Azlyn Richardson scored twice, including the game-winner on a penalty kick in the second half, to lead the Blue Devils (5-5, 4-4) past the Huskies in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Hillary Baker scored for Malone (3-6-1, 3-4-1).
GOUVERNEUR 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Torie Salisbury scored one goal and assisted on another as Gouverneur defeated Salmon River (1-8, 0-7) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Kaitlyn Gibson also scored for Gouverneur (7-2, 6-1) and Elizabeth Riutta made one save for the shutout.
boys soccer
CHATEAUGAY 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Lucas Monette scored one goal and assisted on two others as the Bulldogs defeated the Flyers (1-6) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Ethan Cook, Tyson Beaudin and Walker Martin also scored for Chateaugay (5-5, 5-3).
volleyball
SALMON 3, OFA 2
Joely Swamp picked up 10 aces and 15 assists as Salmon River gained a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 win over OFA (2-5) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg.
Shelby Jock added nine kills for Salmon River (4-2).
CLIFTON-FINE 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Clifton-Fine (2-6, 1-4) defeated Madrid-Waddington in four sets in a West Division match in Madrid. The Yellowjackets fell to 1-6 and 0-5.
