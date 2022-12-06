CANTON — Chloe Smith and Meredith Bush hit key 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter to help the Gouverneur girls basketball team defeat Canton 31-29 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Smith finished with nine points to lead the Wildcats (2-0 overall and division).
Ava Hoy led Canton with 12 points in its season opener.
Alyvia Roberts scored 19 points to lead the Huskies past the Sandstoners (2-1, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Chloe LaBelle scored 13 points for Malone (2-0) and Reagan McArdle added 11 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 65, LISBON 48
Olivia Simser led Hermon-DeKalb (3-0, 1-0) with 30 points in a West Division wi in Lisbon.
Jayla O’Donnell and Aaliyah O’Donnell both scored 10 points for the Demons.
Allison Bell led Lisbon (2-2, 0-2) with 22 points and Leah Warren scored 11.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 39
Troy Peck scored 21 points to lead the Yellowjackets (2-1, 1-1) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Tristen Cuthbert added 11 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Jon Snell led the Panthers (1-2, 1-1) with 18 points and Trent Briggs added 10 points.
Kennedy Emerson scored two goals and assisted on another to send the Sandstoners past the Islanders (0-2) in an NAC game in Alexandria Bay.
Danielle Emerson, Rylie Bicknell, Isabel Boyd, Sophie Gagner and Keegan McGaheran also scored for Potsdam (2-0, 1-0).
