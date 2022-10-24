Boomhower captures diving

Sports roundup

HARRISVILLE — Brandon Pray and Jake Venette each scored as the sixth-seeded Heuvelton boys soccer team upset No. 3 Harrisville, 2-0, in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal Monday afternoon.

Landyn Ashlaw assisted on both goals and Nate Mashaw stopped three shots for the Bulldogs (10-5-1 overall). Heuvelton will play Parishville-Hopkinton in a Class D semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.