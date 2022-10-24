HARRISVILLE — Brandon Pray and Jake Venette each scored as the sixth-seeded Heuvelton boys soccer team upset No. 3 Harrisville, 2-0, in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal Monday afternoon.
Landyn Ashlaw assisted on both goals and Nate Mashaw stopped three shots for the Bulldogs (10-5-1 overall). Heuvelton will play Parishville-Hopkinton in a Class D semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam High School.
Nolan Sullivan was credited with 23 saves for the Pirates (10-4-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, MORRISTOWN 2
Avery Zanger scored three goals as the second-seeded Panthers beat the No. 7 Green Rockets in a Class D quarterfinal at Parishville.
Jon Snell chipped in a goal and an assist, and Noah Phippen made nine saves for Parishville-Hopkinton (12-4).
Connor Pease and Jacob Young each scored for Morristown (7-8-1).
Noah Gendebien tallied a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Golden Knights beat the No. 8 Cougars in a Class D quarterfinal in Lisbon.
Lucas Gravlin and Isaac Larock each added goals for Lisbon (15-0-1), which plays Chateaugay in a Class D semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam.
Cooper Allen netted a goal for Edwards-Knox (7-10-1).
CHATEAUGAY 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Walker Martin’s two goals powered the fourth-seeded Bulldogs past the No. 5 Colts in a Class D quarterfinal at Chateaugay.
Lucas Monette and Owen Rockhill each provided goals for Chateaugay (12-5).
Harlee Besio stopped six shots for Colton-Pierrepont (11-4-2).
n In the Class C semifinals, Canton blanked Brushton-Moira, 12-0, and Madrid-Waddington shut out St. Lawrence Central, 2-0.
Ava Hoy logged 19 service points, 14 aces and eight kills as the Golden Bears claimed a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 NAC West sweep over the Sandstoners (0-15, 0-9).
Laurel Whittier handed out 11 assists and Grace Davis netted nine service points for Canton (13-2, 9-0).
