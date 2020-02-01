BRASHER FALLS — MeSean Johnson scored 20 points and Ogdensburg Free Academy cruised past St. Lawrence Central, 80-36, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys basketball game Friday.
Jackson Jones chipped in 18 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (12-5 overall, 11-0 league).
Ansen Weegar posted 20 points for St. Lawrence Central (9-7, 5-5).
MALONE 81, POTSDAM 36
Peyton Poirier’s 29 points powered the Huskies to an NAC Central win over the Sandstoners in Malone.
Daimen Poirier added 13 points for Malone (12-4, 10-1).
Noah Dominy and Francesco Polenta each scored nine points for Potsdam (0-16, 0-11).
MASSENA 55, SALMON RIVER 26
Christopher McGregor netted 14 points as the Red Raiders downed the Shamrocks in an NAC Central matchup at Fort Covington.
Ethan Firnstein and Adam Peets each added nine points for Massena (7-9, 5-6).
Logan Lebehn scored eight points for Salmon River (6-11, 2-9).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 69, TUPPER LAKE 59
Kyle Stoner scored 16 points as the Yellowjackets got past the Lumberjacks in NAC East play at Madrid.
Jacob Morgan and Brennan Harmer each supplied 12 points for Madrid-Waddington (12-4, 8-2).
Eli Kulzer was the game’s top-scorer with 22 points for Tupper Lake (5-10, 2-8).
CHATEAUGAY 67, COLTON-PIERREPONT 48
The Bulldogs unleashed a barrage of 18 3-pointers as they topped the Colts in an NAC East game at Colton.
Jonah McDonald poured in 33 points, including nine 3-pointers and Walker Martin supplied eight 3-point baskets en route to 31 points for Chateaugay (16-0, 11-0).
Aiden Knight collected 19 points for Colton-Pierrepont (1-14, 1-8).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 67, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 43
Parker Bassett generated 24 points as Brushton-Moira beat Parishville-Hopkinton in an NAC East battle of Panthers at Parishville.
Ajay Martin provided 12 points for Brushton-Moira (11-4, 7-3).
Harrison Snell led Parishville-Hopkinton (4-11, 3-7) with 21 points.
HAMMOND 68, EDWARDS-KNOX 59
Nate Jewett generated 29 points as the Red Devils got an NAC West victory over the Cougars in Russell.
Lukas McQueer and Brandon LaRock each chipped in 12 points for Hammond (3-12, 3-7).
Joe Hart scored 16 points for Edwards-Knox (6-10, 3-7).
n In other boys games, Hermon-DeKalb beat Lisbon 53-27, and Harrisville downed Morristown, 73-39.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 63, MALONE 59
Kelsey Bennett’s 22 points helped the Red Devils get a nonleague win over the Huskies in Malone.
Avery Kenyon helped out with 18 points for Hammond (14-1).
Madison Ansari led all scorers with 26 points for Malone (9-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 1, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Trey Bessette tied the game 23 seconds into the third period as the Bears earned an NAC Division I tie with the Red Raiders in Canton.
Hayden Todd made 31 saves for Canton (3-10-1, 3-2-1).
Brendan Finnegan opened the scoring and Dakota Allen turned away 24 shots for Massena (8-4-1, 5-1-1).
OFA 2, BISHOP TIMON 1 (OT)
Karson LaRose scored the game-winning goal with 44 seconds left in overtime off an assist from Holden Woods to win the opener of the Islanders Tournament in Clayton.
Jake Morley tied the game for OFA (10-4-1) with 5:52 left in regulation. Kelson Hooper made 38 saves for the Blue Devils, who have won eight straight.
In the other tournament game, Northeastern Clinton beat the Islanders, 5-1.
MALONE 3, PLATTSBURGH 3 (OT)
Seth Lockwood’s second third-period helped the Huskies rally for a nonleague tie with the Hornets in Malone.
Owen Lockwood scored the other goal for Malone (4-9-3).
Greyson Giroux scored twice for Plattsburgh (4-8-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.