MALONE — Ryan Johnston’s goal with under two minutes to go in regulation helped the Malone boys soccer team to a 2-1 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy on Monday.
Ben Monette scored the game-tying goal in the first half off of a pass from Hans Schumacher for the Huskies (4-2 overall). Aidan Langdon also made 10 saves for Malone.
Kamdyn Johnson netted a goal and Ryan Warchol stopped five shots for the Blue Devils (5-2).
MASSENA 4, POTSDAM 0
Shea Scully notched a goal and an assist as the Red Raiders blanked the Sandstoners in an NAC Central Division game at Massena.
Alex Abourjeily, Luke Greco and Christopher Marasco each added goals for Massena (1-3).
Ansen Herrick accumulated 13 saves for Potsdam (0-5).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Hayden Bullock converted a 74th-minute penalty kick as the Flyers edged the Larries in NAC East play at Brasher Falls.
Noah Dominy made five saves for Norwood-Norfolk (3-0).
Tommy Storrin logged 10 saves for St. Lawrence Central (1-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Laclan Johnson scored twice as the Colts downed the Saints in an NAC East game at South Colton.
Ollie Johnson, Aiden Hoose and Theo Hughes each contributed a goal and an assist each for Colton-Pierrepont (6-2).
Derek Prevost collected 15 saves for St. Regis Falls (0-7).
LISBON 3, HARRISVILLE 0
The Golden Knights scored three second-half goals in their NAC West victory at Harrisville.
Jackson LaRock, Storm Walker and Chase Jacobs each chipped in goals for Lisbon (4-0).
Nicholas Pierce made 11 saves for Harrisville (1-4).
n In Sunday’s game, Parishville-Hopkinton topped Brushton-Moira, 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
POTSDAM 1, MASSENA 0
Natalie Cowen’s goal was the difference as the Sandstoners picked up an NAC Central Division win over the Red Raiders in Potsdam.
Taylor Benda registered four saves for Potsdam (3-2).
Sabella Cromie turned away seven shots for Massena (3-1).
MALONE 1, OFA 0
Ryleigh McCauley scored the only goal in the Huskies’ NAC Central Division win over the Blue Devils (0-6) in Ogdensburg.
Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined for seven saves to post the shutout for Malone (3-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Skyler Thomann scored twice as the Colts topped the Saints in an NAC East Division matchup at St. Regis Falls.
Kaitlyn Houston supplied a goal and an assist, while Kendall LaMora made seven shots for Colton-Pierrepont (7-1).
Caydence Rondeau registered 12 saves for St. Regis Falls (0-5-1).
MORRISTOWN 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4 (OT)
KJ Belmore scored with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation as the Flyers and the Green Rockets played to an NAC West Division tie at Morristown.
Emma Wells bagged a pair of goals for Norwood-Norfolk (1-2-1).
Laurell Vinch tallied a pair of goals for Morristown (2-2-2).
LISBON 2, HARRISVILLE 0
Emily Jordan guided the Golden Knights with both goals in their NAC West triumph over the Pirates in Lisbon.
Grace Smith turned aside five shots for Lisbon (3-2).
Maegan Kackison was credited with 24 saves for Harrisville (1-4).
n In Sunday action, Chateaugay defeated Madrid-Waddington, 7-2.
