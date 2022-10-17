MALONE — Olivia LaFlesh scored six minutes into overtime as the Malone girls soccer team edged Potsdam, 3-2, in a North Athletic Conference Central Division matchup Monday afternoon.
Adyson King and Grace St. Mary also recorded goals for the Huskies (6-7 overall, 6-5 league).
Jane Moosbrugger and Tati’ana Burks-Carista both scored for the Sandstoners (6-7, 4-8).
n In other action, Gouverneur downed Salmon River, 6-1. In West Division action, Hermon-DeKalb edged Harrisville 2-1 in overtime and Hammond shut out Heuvelton 2-0.
Tyler Sovie recorded two goals and an assist as the Blue Devils topped the Huskies in an NAC Central game at Ogdensburg.
Syrus Gladle and Kohen Brenno also scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-8, 5-6).
Brennan Hebert netted a goal for Malone (1-14, 1-10).
Tom Genge generated four goals and two assists as the Red Raiders blanked the Wildcats (0-14, 0-10) in NAC Central play at Gouverneur.
Christopher Marasco recorded a hat trick and Bayley Rochefort dished out four assists for Massena (11-2, 9-2).
The Golden Bears gained goals from three different scorers as the Golden Bears beat the Sandstoners (6-9, 4-7) in an NAC Central game in Potsdam.
Ryan Jones, Jonney McLear and Nathaniel Romano each scored for Canton (11-3-1, 9-2-0).
HEUVELTON 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Chris Ashlaw scored a second-half goal as the Bulldogs beat the Green Rockets in a rainy NAC West game at Morristown.
Nate Mashaw made three saves for Heuvelton (8-5-1, 8-4-0).
Peyton Donnelly handled 18 shots for Morristown (6-6-1, 5-4-1).
Ava Hudson paced the Huskies with 15 service points and 10 aces as they claimed a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 NAC East sweep over the Lumberjacks (3-12, 1-6) at Malone.
Vail St. Hilaire finished with nine service points, six kills and four aces for Malone (12-1, 7-0).
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Sydney Cardinal led the way with 15 service points as the Red Raiders picked up a 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of the Panthers (1-12, 0-7) in NAC East play at Massena.
Payton Benson logged 13 service points with four aces for Massena (9-4, 4-3).
SALMON RIVER 3, CHATEAUGAY 2
Shelby Jock posted 18 kills and 10 service points as the Shamrocks held off the Bullodgs in a 25-13, 25-22, 18-25, 10-25, 15-12 NAC East game at Fort Covington.
Chanel Thompson provided eight kills for Salmon River (9-4, 5-2).
Mya Simonsen led Chateaugay (10-3, 4-3) at the service line with 14 points, including two aces.
