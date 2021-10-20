OGDENSBURG — The Massena girls soccer team completed a perfect regular season with a 2-0 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Brooke Terry scored in the first half and Joey Phillips scored in the second half for Massena (16-0 overall, 14-0 division).
Sabella Cromie made one save to shut out the Blue Devils (6-6-4, 5-5-4).
CANTON 1, POTSDAM 1
Lindsay Filiatrault scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to help the Golden Bears (8-5-3, 7-4-3) to a tie with the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Alaina Granger scored on a pass from Lindy Betrus in the 33rd minute for Potsdam (4-11-2, 4-7-2).
MALONE 2, SALON RIVER 0
Hillary Baker scored both goals for Malone in a Central Division win over Salmon River (2-13, 1-12) in Fort Covington.
Gina Norcross made seven saves for the Huskies (6-8-2, 6-6-2).
GOUVERNEUR 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Kiarra Jenkins stopped five shots as the Wildcats beat the Flyers (0-13-2, 0-11) in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Kaitlyn Gibson, Torie Salisbury and Elizabeth Riutta all scored two goals for Gouverneur (11-3-1, 11-2-1).
Addison Conklin also scored for the Wildcats.
HAMMOND 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Alyvia Crosby made seven saves to lead the Red Devils past the Demons (1-11, 1-10) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Hannah Beklnap, Landree Kenyon and Hailee Manning scored for Hammond (10-5, 8-4).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Savannah Beachy scored both goals as the Panthers beat St. Lawrence Central (9-8, 7-7) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Natalie Palmer made four saves for Brushton-Moira (9-4-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kendall LaMora made six saves for the Colts in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks (1-14, 1-13) in Tupper Lake.
Kaitlyn Houston scored twice for Colton-Pierrepont (13-1-2, 11-1-2). Landree Chamberlain scored one goal with two assists and Isabelle Vaccaro also scored for the Colts.
CHATEAUGAY 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Liv Cook scored three goals as the Bulldogs shut out the Saints (1-13, 1-12) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Chateaugay improved to 13-2 and 12-1.
BOYS SOCCER
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1 (OT)
Kaden Kingston scored in the 66th minute to give Madrid-Waddington (12-2-1, 10-2-1) a tie with Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in South Colton.
Cody Francis scored in the eighth minute for the Colts (10-2-2, 10-1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
GOUVERNEUR 3, POTSDAM 2
The Wildcats (8-6, 6-3) produced a 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Halle Varney scored 13 points for Potsdam (8-5, 4-3) and Sophie Layer added 12.
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Payton Benson supplied 13 points as the Red Raiders picked up a 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 win against the Panthers (0-12, 0-7) in Massena.
Faith Halladay added 10 points for Massena (8-8, 5-4)
