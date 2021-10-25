OGDENSBURG — Stella Shipman scored with just over six minutes left in regulation as the third-seeded Canton girls soccer team edged No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy, 1-0, in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Monday.
Bri Rogers made 10 saves for the Golden Bears (9-5-3). Canton will take on Gouverneur in the sectional final 5 p.m. Friday at Massena High School.
Olivia Merrill registered 10 saves for the Blue Devils (6-7-4).
GOUVERNEUR 3, POTSDAM 0
Kaitlyn Gibson provided a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Wildcats beat the No. 4 Sandstoners in a Class B semifinal at Gouverneur.
Raelin Burns and Torie Salisbury added goals for Gouverneur (12-3-1).
Lola Buckley posted 12 saves for Potsdam (5-11-2).
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Miles Gendebien tallied the only goal of the game off a cross from Lucas Gravlin just five minutes into the game as the top-seeded Knights fended off the No. 8 Cougars in a Class D quarterfinal at Lisbon.
Caleb Richardson made three saves for Lisbon (13-1-1), which plays Chateaugay in a semifinal 7 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam.
Dawson Francis handled 15 shots for Edwards-Knox (5-9-1).
CHATEAUGAY 2, HEUVELTON 1 (OT)
Lucas Monette put home a rebound with three minutes left in the second overtime as fourth-seeded Chateaugay outlasted Heuvelton in a Class D quarterfinal battle of the Bulldogs in Chateaugay.
Tyson Beaudin logged a goal and an assist, while Owen Rockhill made 16 saves for Chateaugay (10-7).
Alex Lange scored for Heuvelton (6-5-1).
MORRISTOWN 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 3
Tristin Simmons scored twice as the seventh-seeded Green Rockets upset the No. 2 Colts (11-3-2) in a Class D quarterfinal in South Colton.
Jared Young and Aaron Woodcock added goals for Morristown (10-5-1), which plays Parishville-Hopkinton in a semifinal 5 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High School.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, HARRISVILLE 0 (OT)
Reynold Voisine scored in the 92nd minute as the third-seeded Panthers outlasted the No. 6 Pirates in a Class D quarterfinal in Parishville.
Kade Hayes made three saves for Parishville-Hopkinton (13-4).
Nolan Sullivan totaled nine saves for Harrisville (8-8-1).
MADIRD-WADDINGTON 9, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Matt Robinson racked up six goals as the top-seeded Yellowjackets downed the No. 4 Panthers (1-14) in a Class C semifinal at Madrid.
Colby Beldock chipped in a pair of goals for Madrid-Waddington (13-2-1), which plays St. Lawrence Central in the Class C title game 3 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Gabe Hornung recorded a goal and an assist as the second-seeded Larries blanked the No. 3 Flyers in a Class C semifinal in Brasher Falls.
Zach Strawser netted a goal and Connor Provost made eight saves for St. Lawrence Central (7-10).
Cade St. Andrews collected eight saves for Norwood-Norfolk (3-13).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Mackenzie Lane landed 10 kills and two aces as the Huskies earned a 25-10, 25-22, 25-16 Northern Athletic Conference East Division sweep over the Shamrocks (11-4, 7-2) at Fort Covington.
Vail St. Hilaire finished with seven kills and three aces for Malone (13-1, 8-0).
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Ayana Adams finished with 16 kills and three aces as the Bulldogs got a 25-9, 25-5, 25-11 NAC East sweep over the Panthers (0-14, 0-9) in Chateaugay.
Nevaya Adams and Delaney Staples each recorded double-digit assists — Adams with 12 and Staples with 10 for Chateaugay (11-4, 6-3).
n In other action, Ogdensburg Free Academy edged Potsdam, 3-2; Gouverneur held off Clifton-Fine, 3-2; and Canton swept Madrid-Waddington, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.