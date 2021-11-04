MALONE — Norwood-Norfolk’s boys and girls cross country teams Thursday posted top times — an average pace of 18:55.59 and 20:48.91 in their respective races — at Malone’s sectional championship race to qualify for Class C’s state meet.
Section 10 girls cross country MVP Maddie Dinneen placed first in the day’s opening 5K girls’ heat with a time of 19:09.96 — followed by the Flyers’ Sharon Colbert (20:17.66) in second place and Rachel Hewey (21:07.75) in third. Norwood-Norfolk’s Dominic Fiacco finished first in the boys’ heat with a time of 17:40.60.
“We’re all really close,” Colbert said of Norwood’s success. “There’s a lot of unity and we work hard together. We all push each other.”
Fiacco was followed by Max Finley of Canton (17:50.66), in second place and Malone’s Watson Chodat in third (17:52.50).
“I was expecting to finish third — maybe close to second — and I finished third, so, I was pretty much where I wanted to be,” Chodat said. “One advantage (in Thursday being a home meet) is getting to be able to do a lot of hill workouts on all these big hills on our course. It helps us get prepared for them. But it’s also the hardest part of the course.”
In addition to Finley and Chodat, boys cross country MVP Nick Lyndaker qualified individually for Class C states with a fifth-place finish of 18:40.29. Gouverneur’s Cole Siebels (18:04.01), Salmon River’s Cayde Lazore (18:10.03), Norwood’s Anthony Fiacco (18:44.77), and Canton’s Hayden Bregg (18:48.88) will also run individually as Class C runners in states.
In the girls’ heat, Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith (21:27.70), Meredith Bush (22.59.40), and Zoe Griffith (23:27.83), along with Canton’s Grace McDonough (22:00.62) and Salmon River’s Jasmine Oakes (22:52.91) qualified to run in states as Class C runners.
In both the boys’ and girls’ heat, Malone with average times of 20:03.48 and 26.25.48 qualified for states as Class B’s team.
Brushton-Moira will send Olivia Bobbie (23:54.88), Anna Chapman (24.40.63), and Jenna LaBar (28.33.87), as Class D’s girls’ team. The Panthers’ will also send Jacob Debyah (21:34.52), Chris Schroen (21:53.34), and Bruce Trickey (22:50.29), to run individually in states. Tupper Lake will be Class D’s boys’ team.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Katie Bennett led Canton with 10 kills in a 25-3, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of Salmon River (13-5) in the Section 10 Class C championship match at SUNY Canton.
Riley Taylor scored 19 points for Canton (19-0) and Ava Hoy added 10. Mattigan Porter produced 19 assists.
MALONE 3, OFA 0
Malone (16-1) picked up 24 aces in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-12 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Class B final at SUNY Canton.
Val St. Hillaire led the Huskies with 12 kills.
Abby Raven finished with six kills for OFA (8-9).
CHATEAUGAY 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Delaney Staples picked up seven assists and five kills and Nevaya Adams scored 13 straight points in the second set as Chateaugay (13-5) defeated the Lumberjacks 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 in the Class D final.
Cadie Tyo scored seven straight points in the first set for Tupper Lake (6-13).
