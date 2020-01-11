BRASHER FALLS — Payton Poirier scored 25 points for Malone in a 74-50 Northern Athletic Conference Central victory over St. Lawrence Central in boys basketball Friday.
Keegan Monette collected 13 points for Malone (7-3 overall, 5-1 league).
Cash Feeley notched 20 points for St. Lawrence Central (7-5, 4-3).
SALMON RIVER 62, POTSDAM 51
Patrick Ghostlaw provided 14 points as the Shamrocks picked up an NAC Central victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Clayton Jones added 13 points for Salmon River (5-7, 2-5).
Noah Dominy led all scorers with 23 points for Potsdam (0-9, 0-6).
MASSENA 52, GOUVERNEUR 32
Luke Greco and Ryan Herrick each supplied 12 points as the Red Raiders’ balanced attack topped the Wildcats in NAC Central play at Massena.
Ethan Firnstein chipped in 11 points for Massena (5-6, 3-4).
Garret Leclair scored 10 points for Gouverneur (2-7, 0-5).
CHATEUAGAY 82, ST. REGIS FALLS 41
Jonah McDonald poured in 40 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs cruised past the Saints in NAC East play at Chateaugay.
Silas Lewis accumulated 10 points for Chateaugay (9-0, 7-0).
Derek Prevost led St. Regis Falls (2-7, 2-4) with 16 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 60, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 50
Aiden Knight and Harlee Besio each got 16 points as the Colts earned their first win of the season with an NAC East victory over the Panthers in Parishville.
Tim Farns added 15 points for Colton-Pierrepont (1-8, 1-4).
Harrison Snell and Peyton Snell each tossed in 10 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (2-8, 1-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 69, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 54
Kyle Stoner netted 18 points as the Yellowjackets topped the Flyers in an NAC East matchup at Norwood.
Brennan Harmer registered 16 points for Madrid-Waddington (7-3, 4-1).
Nicholas Burke notched 17 points for Norwood-Norfolk (8-3, 3-3).
HEUVELTON 64, EDWARDS-KNOX 38
Gavin Barney’s 18 points powered the Bulldogs to an NAC West victory over the Cougars in Heuvelton.
Nate Mashaw contributed 16 points for Heuvelton (7-6, 3-3).
Joe Hart logged 16 points for Edwards-Knox (5-6, 2-4).
n In other action, Harrisville stopped Hermon-DeKalb, 56-46, and Brushton-Moira beat Tupper Lake, 60-48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 51, ST. REGIS FALLS 38
Chloe Champagne scored 17 points as the Bulldogs beat the Saints in an NAC East matchup at Chateaugay.
Cammi Champagne tacked on 14 points for Chateaugay (5-3, 5-2).
Kaitlyn Arcadi totaled 10 points for St. Regis Falls (4-2, 3-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 4, MALONE 2
Karson LaRose scored twice as the Blue Devils earned an NAC Division II win over the Huskies in Malone.
Kelson Hooper stopped 27 shots for Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-4-1, 3-3-0).
Trent King supplied a pair of shorthanded-goals for Malone (3-6-1, 2-3-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6, SARANAC 4
Ryley Ashley and Jayden Grant each posted two goals as the Icemen beat the Chiefs in the first round of the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament at Norfolk.
Bobby Voss supplied a goal and three assists for Norwood-Norfolk.
Hayden Buckley led Saranac with a goal and three assists.
PLATTSBURGH 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Hayden Colburn struck for two goals as the Hornets held off the Larries in the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament at Norfolk.
Seamus Andrew assisted on both goals for Plattsburgh.
Mason Frary scored late in the third period for St. Lawrence (4-6).
SALMON RIVER 2, BEEKMANTOWN 1 (OT)
Timothy Cook scored his second goal of the game two minutes, 57 seconds into overtime as the Shamrocks edged the Eagles in a nonconference game at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Ryan Oakes made 26 saves for Salmon River (4-4).
Keegin Rodier netted a third-period goal to force overtime for Beekmantown (4-3-1).
ITHACA 4, ISLANDERS 1
The Islanders’ Chris Wetterhan scored a power-play goal in the team’s nonleague loss at Ithaca.
Trenton Barnes and Hunter Garnsey assisted on the goal. Chris Ogden faced 28 shots in his first career start with the Islanders.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, MALONE 1
Lindsey LaDue tallied a pair of goals as the Red Raiders got a nonleague win over the Huskies in Malone.
Hailey Boyce turned aside 14 shots for Massena (9-6).
Vail St. Hilaire scored the game’s opening goal for Malone (4-9).
POTSDAM 3, ITHACA 1
Kennedy Emerson scored two times as the Sandstoners defeated the Little Red in a nonleague game at Ithaca.
Sophie Compeau provided the other goal for Potsdam (11-4).
Shea Baker spoiled the shutout with a goal for Ithaca (6-4-2).
n In other games, Salmon River blanked the Islanders, 3-0.
