FORT COVINGTON — Kyden Burns scored five goals to lead top-seeded Salmon River past St. Lawrence Central 11-3 in a Section 10 Class C/D boys lacrosse semifinal Wednesday.
Salmon River (13-0 overall) will play No. 3 Ogdensburg Free Academy in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Potsdam High School.
OFA defeated No. 2 Canton 11-10 in the other semifinal for the Blue Devils’ first trip to the Section 10 title game. No goal-scoring information was provided.
In the Sallmon River win, Hawi Cook-Francis scored four goals and Kahentaienni Thompson added two goals and two assists.
Jayden Ashley scored two goals for the Larries (10-7).
SOFTBALL
HAMMOND 14, CHATEAUGAY 7
The No. 4 Red Devils scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to upset top-seeded Bulldogs in a Class D semifinal in Chateaugay.
Hammond will meet No. 3 Edwards-Knox in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Zoey Cunningham homered for the Red Devils (12-6). Hannah Belknap and Alyvia Crosby both produced three hits for Hammond.
Ali Johnston went 3-for-4 to lead Chateaugay (13-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 12, HEUVELTON 1
Cadey Wheat struck out 17 to lead the Cougars (13-4) past the No. 2 Bulldogs in a Class D semifinal in Heuvelton.
Wheat, Dekoda Matthews and Kayleigh Allen all lined two hits for the Cougars.
Lily Spooner led Heuvelton (12-6) with two hits.
