MALONE — Hans Schumacher became the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Malone boys soccer program’s history with three goals in a 4-1 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over Potsdam on Sunday.
Schumacher headed in a goal off of a Ryan Johnston corner kick in the 31st minute to get to the milestone goal for the Huskies (7-2).
He broke the record of record of 64 held by Joey Honahan. He was grateful to eclipse the record in an uncertain year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, obviously with other schools closing down all around us, I’m very happy to just be out here just for one game,” he said. “But it looks like we’ll complete the whole season, so it’s fantastic that we’re here. Scoring goals, winning games, feels great.”
Josh Lin scored with 30 seconds left in the first half and Ansen Herrick made 10 saves for the Sandstoners (0-7).
CHATEAUGAY 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Chateaugay spread around the offense as the Bulldogs blanked the Saints in an NAC East Division game Sunday at St. Regis Falls.
Stephen Dwyer, Austin Bickford and William Nemier each posted goals for Chateaugay (4-6).
Derek Prevost made 11 saves for St. Regis Falls (0-8).
GIRLS SOCCER
POTSDAM 1, MALONE 0
Kennedy Emerson scored the game’s only goal with five minutes left in regulation as the Sandstoners edged the Huskies in an NAC Central Division game at Potsdam.
Taylor Benda made eight saves for Potsdam (5-2).
Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined for 10 saves for Malone (3-6).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kyla Phelan’s two goals powered the Panthers to an NAC East Division win Sunday at Brushton.
Savannah Beachy and Megan Ashley provided assists for Brushton-Moira (5-4, 5-3).
Brionna Foster notched an unassisted goal for St. Lawrence Central (1-4-1).
WEATHER POSTPONES SLATE
Monday’s snowy conditions and cold temperatures postponed all NAC games slated for the day, with most games now taking place later in the week.
